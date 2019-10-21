These Friends sets built inside The Sims 4 look great

The great mystery of smash-hit 90s sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is: why are they still friends? Or more specifically, why didn’t they all cut ties with Ross? The whining, self-entitled, patronising creep who got an illegal exotic monkey to be his friend. The show came to build real friendships between the others but Ross… there was no answer for Ross. Thankfully, with modern technology (and a custom map by master builder “Cloudychick”), we can simulate F.R.I.E.N.D.S. inside The Sims 4 and answer the great mystery of this generation’s Moby Dick. Or just loiter in Central Perk.

The 90 Bedford Street lot by Cloudychick includes striking versions of Monica and Rachel’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad, Central Perk, an imagined take of Gunther’s gaff, and the superintendent’s apartment and office. They look great!

Ross and Phoebe’s places aren’t included because they live elsewhere, but we all know Ross sits staring blankly at the wall when he’s not up in the faces of the other F.R.I.E.N.D.S. so that should not affect the simulation.

“It probably took about a week in total,” the creator noted on Reddit. “I was playing it on and off due to work. There were some long sessions of just adding clutter. Redesigning also took a chunk of time, to fit all the apartments in one building. Oh and rewatching Friends for research :P”

Of course it took ages to add all that clutter. Gives me the fear just thinking about living in a place like that.

Frasier’s apartment might be the next project, or the sets of Seinfeld.

Cloudychick also made a cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. to live here. You’ll need to provide your own Phoebe and Ross. Dare you create a Ross?

Those who doubt my scientific method should know that when Pip built a house for us two, it played out almost too real. Soon we may solve the mystery of Ross.