The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Hitman 2? More like Hitman TwooOoOOoOOOoO

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

22nd October 2019 / 11:10AM

Lurking in the shadows, learning your life and routine, striking from the shadows with swift and often ironic murders (or cursed luggage), then vanishing as someone new, Ian Hitman is basically a horror movie slasher in Italian tailoring. It’s fitting that Hitman 2 is going hard on Halloween this year. The tutorial level in New Zealand today gets a spooky makeover with all the skeletons, pumpkins, and scarecrows of a Halloween episode of an American sitcom, ready for Ian to come along and do a special murder. This spookening will also be available in the ‘Starter Pack’ demo, which is nice.

The Halloween event and makeover are for a new Seasonal Contract in Hawke’s Bay. You’ll still be Ian doing his usual Ian murders but, y’know, the place now looks spookier.

Dressing-up in shoddy knock-off costumes is part of Halloween too, and so this can unlock a “tactical wetsuit” and “bat shuriken” to let him dress up as a crap Batman. You can almost hear him blowing his voice out trying to growl “WHERE IS SHE” and “I’M BATMAN” to a stranger at the drinks table, shortly before he gets snared in an impromptu skit with a Ledger Joker and Leto Joker who’ve spent the past three hours trying to one-up each other.

The Halloweenening is due to start in a few hours when the game comes back up after maintenance with October’s big Hitman 2 update. See the v2.71.0 patch notes for details on fixes and changes in there.

I was glad to read ’em just for this note on the game’s apple, muffin, and cheeseburger: “Whilst it is technically possible to land a final killing blow with any of these three items, it would be misleading to label them as ‘lethal’, which some players have requested / reported.”

If you’ve not yet hit men but fancy seeing the Halloween event, head to Steam to install the free Starter Pack.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Hitman 2

Be a weapon

41

Hitman 2 Miami walkthrough: how to assassinate Robert Knox and Sierra Knox, where to find disguises, VIP tickets and points of interest

Party in the city where the heat is on

Hitman 2 guide: location guides, tips and tricks, challenge lists, silent assassin walkthroughs

Agent 47: The 2018 Tour

Hitman 2 Santa Fortuna Silent Assassin walkthrough: best way to kill all the targets

O Fortuna

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Someone built Tetris in Overwatch

1

Wot I Think - Six Ages: Ride Like The Wind

King of Dragon Surpassed

23

Have You Played... Pawnbarian?

Knights vs Orcs

3

Steam Remote Play Together takes local multiplayer games online

19