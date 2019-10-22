When it comes to winning games of Legends of Runeterra, having the best decks means that you have the best chance. They’re only one piece of the puzzle, after all, card games are also an exercise in good timing and mind games. So while you work on refining how to play the game, here are the best decks in Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra best decks guide

Our Legends of Runeterra best decks guide will give you the full decklists for the best decks in the current Legends of Runeterra meta.

Legends of Runeterra regions guide contents

Fiora/Shen barrier – Legends of Runeterra deck

The Fiora/Shen barrier deck is a Demacia and Ionia composition that is heavily reliant on its two champions: Fiora is the main win condition, while Shen is her protector. Other cards in the deck are used to stall your enemies. The idea for this deck came from YouTube user “Disguised Toast”.

Champions

Fiora x3

Shen x3

Cards

Greenglade Caretaker x3

Ki Guardian x3

Shadow Assassin x3

Radiant Guardian x2

Laurent Protege x3

Brightsteel Protector x3

Brightsteel Formation x2

Prismatic Barrer x3

Riposte x2

Deny x2

Judgment x2

Deny x2

Rush x2

Single Combat x2

How to play the Fiora/Shen barrier deck

The general idea for the Fiora/Shen barrier deck is to protect Fiora at all costs with your barrier spells and abilities. Shen’s support ability helps in this regard as he can protect the unit placed to his right during combat. When combined with Fiora’s challenger ability, this means that she is free to pick her targets to assassinate and thus win the game.

An odd quirk about Fiora is that when she levels up, she keeps her total kill count. So she’ll be halfway to completing her objective and thus your opponent halfway to winning the game. Brightsteel Formation is a big late-game bomb card, if games last that long, but it does cost 9 mana to cast. You could also use Judgment to get those last cheeky kills for Fiora. Other spells are mostly to protect your board or get a quick kill with Fiora.

How to stop the Fiora/Shen barrier deck

The rest of the deck is designed to stall enemy progress or stop you from killing Fiora. So some single burst spells combined with challenger effects will quickly take her down. Once she is eliminated, the opponent is wide open to being attacked. You may find that you’re being stalled by barrier effects, but you’ll eventually be able to overwhelm and push through the deck.

Teemo/Ezreal mushrooms – Legends of Runeterra deck

This deck comes from Twitch user “prohibit_hb” and is probably the most optimised of the Teemo decks we’ve seen so far. It uses many cards that would put mushrooms into the deck, while also using spells to trigger the Puffcap Peddler’s additional three mushroom caps ability. Teemo is also here, because who doesn’t want the opportunity to double the number of mushrooms in an opponents deck?

Champions

Teemo x3

Ezreal x3

Cards

Clump of Whumps x3

Puffcap Peddler x3

Shady Character x3

Chump Whump x3

Mushroom Cloud x3

Counterfeit Copies x3

Rummage x3

Mystic Shot x3

Statikk Shock x3

Hextech Transmogulator x1

Trueshot Barrage x3

Progress Day! x3

How to play the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck

I can sympathise with anyone who is on the receiving end of the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck. After all, you’re being hurt every time a mushroom is drawn from your deck. The idea is to ensure Teemo levels up by infecting the opponent’s deck with mushrooms. You’ll be protecting it from enemy units and spells by using Ezreal and other spells to control the board state.

Other spells and followers will put mushrooms into the opponent’s deck and before long you’ll have bloated their deck to insane numbers with fungi. Since they can’t counter the mushrooms directly, this will snowball into your victory. Late game spells like “Progress Day!” can boost your hand when it’s running low, while Hextech Transmogulator can be a risky way to get some more power on the board. But regardless of the spells you use, Puffcap Peddler is the way to put more mushrooms and the way you do that is casting spells.

How to stop the Teemo/Ezreal mushroom deck

You’ll need to deal with Teemo fast. The best way to do this is to have an Elusive unit on the board to block Teemo’s attacks from getting past and infecting your deck with mushrooms. Other spells and abilities to recall, kill, counter, or otherwise thwart the opponent’s mushroom plan are also valuable. The most valuable targets are both champions and the Puffcap Peddler. Outside of this, try to have a big board presence as this will help in the long run.

Anivia/Tryndamere control – Legends of Runeterra deck

The Anivia/Tryndamere control deck is also from Twitch user “prohibit_hb”, and is a Frejlord/Shadow Isles deck combines removal spells from the Shadow Isles to stall your opponent. You’ll need to do this long enough so that Freljord can enter the battlefield and begin swinging his big sword at the enemy Nexus. The champions are late-game bombs, but there are plenty of other ways to halt your opponent’s progress with chipping at your Nexus.

Champions

Anivia x3

Tryndamere x3

Cards

Avarosan Sentry x3

Wyrding Stones x3

Avarosan Hearthguard x3

She Who Wanders x3

Vile Feast x3

Avalanche x3

Catalyst of Aeons x3

Withering Wail x2

Grasp of the Undying x3

Vengeance x3

The Ruination x3

Warmother’s Call x2

How to play the Anivia/Tryndamere control deck

Late game the deck aims to drop Anivia or Tryndamere with Ruination on the following turn to create a one-sided board wipe. In slower matchups, Warmother’s Call allows you to get multiple Tryndamere’s on the board at a time to close out the game.

To get to that stage though, you’ll need to get mana quickly. Wyrding Stones help with raising your mana for the late game, thanks to their ability and the fact that you’re unlikely to be using them in combat. Other units like Avarosan Sentry, as well as the removal from the Shadow Isles, will stall your opponent long enough for you to get your big guns out.

How to stop the Anivia/Tryndamere control deck

Fight control either with overwhelming numbers and go for the Nexus, or have a vast array of tricks up your sleeve. Since there’s little chance of enemy players running spells like Deny, you’ll have a decent chance of putting everything onto the table.

Legends of Runeterra guides links