The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Rainbow 6 Siege hunting monsters in Doktor's Curse event mode

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd October 2019 / 6:31PM

Halloween descends upon Rainbow Six Siege today with the launch of Doktor’s Curse, a hide ‘n’ seek mode where monsterhunters armed with honking great hammers are out to squash ghoulies who just want to live. It’s not their fault they’re alive, you awful hunters. Take it up with the Doktor. You can meet the fiend in the event trailer below.

Yes, Ubisoft have made the Theme Park map extra-ooky for this.

Doktor’s Curse brings a special 5v5 mode. The Monster team of Lesion, Frost, Kapkan, Smoke, and Ela have no weapons but can lay traps and get the bonus special ability of going invisible and moving extra fast. The Hunter team is five Sledges with big ol’ monstermashing hammers plus a gadget (Jackal’s footprint-tracking Eyenox, Pulse’s heartbeat sensor, Lion’s drone) to help them hunt. The Hunters want to do the mash, while the Monsters just want to survive the round.

A new event means new event cosmetics. The Doktor’s Curse Collection packs 28 gruesome hats, outfits, weapon skins, and charms for Doc, Bandit, Lesion, Frost, Kapkan, Smoke, and Ela. Players receive one pack for logging in while the event is live, then up to two more by completing event challenges. Beyond that, extra packs are sold for Renown or R6 Credits.

Doktor’s Curse starts today and runs until November 6th. See the event page for more.

I’m off to something spooky this Halloween but I tend not to do costumes as much as making myself wrong. I like to have one injury or unpleasant accessory that might not be immediately apparent. Last year at the pub I wore latex gloves filled with fake blood which oozed and mixed with the glovedust and settled in crevices, creating the appearance of horrible woundhands that were missed until my pal cried “Jesus Christ, Alice!” at the bar. Job done.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Rainbow Six Siege

Dream team

57

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Rainbow Six Siege operators: Y4S1.3 update - best operators for beginners, best attackers, best defenders

Special operations

Rainbow Six Siege guide: Y4S1 update, tips and tricks to win matches

Getting back into the fray

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Outbuddies

Not the Samus the rest

5

Battlefield V heads to the Pacific Theatre next week with Iwo Jima

8

How Guild Wars 2's mounts were made

Beasts of burden

3

Fallout 76 launches private servers as part of premium membership

25