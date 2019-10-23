WWE 2K20 is broken, which is great for anyone not playing it

Many people are disappointed that wrestle ’em down WWE 2K20 is a mess. Many more people are only aware the game came out yesterday because it is a mess, and those people have spent the morning chuckling at videos on Twitter.

Wrestlers. If you can’t beat ’em, join the people laughing at them.

Plenty of people are having problems, with some of them launching #FixWWE2K20 on Twitter. I feel for them. I wish these campaigners every success and that 2K do indeed manage to plug the holes in their wrestleship, even as it sinks to the bottom of the sea.

I’m still glad I got to start my morning with this, though.

Some good escalation, there. A nice contrast to the simplicity of hooverman.

And dance.

I feel like the WWE 2K20 glitches are missing something… pic.twitter.com/xVFDnFC8AE — Vampire Killer Pixel 🦇 (@Nitomatta) October 23, 2019

Reddit user Dazedrabbit listed many of the problems they encountered. It seems bizarro bad. Features and modes from last year’s iteration have been removed, and previously passable famous wrestlers now look like smudges. I’m wary of people twiddling with graphics settings to exaggerate the disparity, but even so. Yikes.

2K have not yet commented on the mess they’ve made.

The internet has plenty more of this.