The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
15

WWE 2K20 is broken, which is great for anyone not playing it

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

23rd October 2019 / 10:50AM

Many people are disappointed that wrestle ’em down WWE 2K20 is a mess. Many more people are only aware the game came out yesterday because it is a mess, and those people have spent the morning chuckling at videos on Twitter.

Wrestlers. If you can’t beat ’em, join the people laughing at them.

Plenty of people are having problems, with some of them launching #FixWWE2K20 on Twitter. I feel for them. I wish these campaigners every success and that 2K do indeed manage to plug the holes in their wrestleship, even as it sinks to the bottom of the sea.

I’m still glad I got to start my morning with this, though.

Some good escalation, there. A nice contrast to the simplicity of hooverman.

And dance.

Reddit user Dazedrabbit listed many of the problems they encountered. It seems bizarro bad. Features and modes from last year’s iteration have been removed, and previously passable famous wrestlers now look like smudges. I’m wary of people twiddling with graphics settings to exaggerate the disparity, but even so. Yikes.

2K have not yet commented on the mess they’ve made.

The internet has plenty more of this.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (15)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Rainbow 6 Siege hunting monsters in Doktor's Curse event mode

2

Wot I Think: Outbuddies

Not the Samus the rest

5

Battlefield V heads to the Pacific Theatre next week with Iwo Jima

8

How Guild Wars 2's mounts were made

Beasts of burden

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Rainbow 6 Siege hunting monsters in Doktor's Curse event mode

2

Wot I Think: Outbuddies

Not the Samus the rest

5

Battlefield V heads to the Pacific Theatre next week with Iwo Jima

8

How Guild Wars 2's mounts were made

Beasts of burden

3