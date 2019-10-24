The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Noita adds mod support and more spells

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

24th October 2019 / 12:39PM

As if Noita weren’t already deadly enough, a new update has added a dozen new spells that I don’t doubt will kill me as hard as my foes. And as if the delightful ‘all pixels are simulated materials which react with terrifying consequences’ shooty platformer weren’t chaotic enough, it now has official mod support. Yesterday’s update also added two new enemies, three new perks, a secret ending, “a secret wormy thing.” The phrase “a secret wormy thing” is mighty ominous in Noita.

Modders have been tinkering for Noita for a few weeks already, but the latest update has made it official and whacked ’em into the game menus. Noita’s mod support is “experimental”, developers Nolla Games say in the patch notes, but hell what isn’t? They exposed a few more bits of game to modders too, so future mods can do more.

Noita mods already up on Modworkshop (it’s not using the Steam Workshop, or not yet at least) include spells galore, a whole lot more world to explore, floods of liquids that dissolve all matter, lighsabers, god mode, and a whole lot of ways to proper muck up the sandbox.

Noita is the game we Can’t Stop Playing this month. Matt looked at some of the simulations which inspired it, while Graham, well, Graham is playing recklessly in search of the perfect death.

Still in early access, Noita is on Steam, GOG, Itch, and the Humble Store for £14/€17/$18.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Noita

Everything is on fire

20

Noita has a secret death replay editor, and here's how you activate it

4

Noita's physics-simulated spelunking hits early access today

17

Noita's granular physics look delightfully dangerous

15

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dota Underlords has finally added Underlords

Black Friday 2019: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft suing Rainbow 6 cheatmaker who talked about his works on the BBC

19

Game DNA: Making yourself a home

Why every survival game needs wheat

5