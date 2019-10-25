Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is already here

My dad’s favourite game series returned today. Call Of Duty 100% puts him back in his army days, and though I’m not sure I should be encouraging that sort of thing, it’s nice that we have a shared interest. And it makes me wonder if he did cool things with drones.

Despite being a resomethinging of the series, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare looks very much the bombastic FPS button-masher that has clogged up the internet’s arteries for the past decade and a bit. Go all over the world, shoot people there, then pretend to be thoughtful about it. Infinity Ward’s latest was released in the wee hours.

We’ve posted this before, but this launch trailer is an incredible thing. The dialogue is entirely made up of sound-bites. I am amazed by it.

I’ve been keeping tabs on the radio chatter and the launch had some connectivity issues which left the PC version unplayable for a couple of hours. Being tied to Blizzard’s Battle.net did that, as you needed to be online to play, so you couldn’t even just play single-player while the servers returned. This is the first game of the series to have cross-play and it’s in their new engine, so I’ll allow one or two flubs with the new tech. But we can’t be letting those console types to get too much of a headstart on us. They’ve said we unlock things by playing, after all.

It’s out now on Battle.net for £50/$60/€60.

This is where we’d generally link to a review, or at the very least give you a time to expect one, but Activision has yet to drop one into our inbox. You might even have it before we do. If that’s the case, please use the comments to be smug about it. You’re allowed to just this once. At least we have Ollie on the case with his tips.