Monster Hunter: World - Iceborne hits PC on January 9th

Pack your thermals: Monster Hunter: World‘s Iceborne expansion now has a PC release date of January 9th, 2020. While console Monster Hunters got Iceborne at the tail end of summer in September, when the frozen land of Hoarfrost Reach might have offered welcome respite from the searing sun, it’ll be proper cold all-round for us. Ice in the outside world, ice in your recreation. I’m sure some of the fights against honking great new monsters will warm your blood up, mind. You can see more of those beasts in the new PC trailer below.

Capcom say our version of Iceborne will, again, support fanciness like high resolution textures, an uncapped framerate, and 21:9 resolutions. And as with the base game, it seems post-launch console additions will not be in the PC version at launch. The Rajang hunt will be on PC “at a later date”, Capcom say. While they don’t mention this, I assume the same will be true for that weird Resident Evil crossover.

Iceborne will cost £35/€40/$40 on Steam. For those who have not yet hunted monst, the base Monster Hunter: World base game has a 50% this weekend, making it £25/€30/$30. See our Monster Hunter: World review if you need an opinion.

Monster Hunter’s Halloween event is live at the moment too, offering spooky pumpkin armour. The Guardian armour set given to all Monster Hunter: World players on consoles to celebrate the launch of Iceborne is “coming soon” to the PC version, Capcom add.