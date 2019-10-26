The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

The Weekly News Digest: Subs, suing, and sense

Read all about it!

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th October 2019 / 9:00PM

Featured post

If you’ve not been following PC games goings-on across the week, catch up on some of the big stories quick in our noncomprehensive Weekly News Digest. I’ve slipped in a few things we haven’t already posted about, and do also read The Updates Update for some of the week’s notable patches and updates.

In this week’s news, studies talked pleasing common sense about loot boxes and ‘gaming disorder’, Fallout 76 launched a paid premium membership, and Ubisoft and Epic called in their lawmen to fight hackers and leakers.

Fallout 76 launched a subscription service

Fallout 1st offers the ability to host private servers, some cosmetic doodads, and a few convenient items. And parts are kinda wonky.

The Outer Worlds is out

It’s the new Fallout: New Vegas-ish first-person RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, the people who made Fallout: New Vegas, yeah? God help me, I CANNOT stop saying “Outer Wilds.”

Easy with your ‘gaming disorder’, pal

A study has claimed there’s insufficient evidence to call ‘gaming disorder’ its own condition. It broadly says excessive gaming is often a symptom of wider underlying problems, a coping mechanism and comfort rather than the cause of issues. Well, yeah.

Another call for UK to treat loot boxes as gambling

The Children’s Commisioner for England has recommend that gambling laws be amended to cover loot boxes in video games. Some of the official-but-independent office’s recommendations for regulating games were iffier, but that’s yet more pressure calling for loot box legislation.

Ubisoft delayed a load of games

Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters are now all due later in 2020. Better a good game later than an unpolished game sooner.

Elite Dangerous focused on fixing bugs for a while

After complaints about bugs new and old, Frontier Developments have bowed to player pressure and will focus hard on fixes for the next few updates. That means Fleet Carriers are now delayed from December into 2020.

Ubisoft suing Rainbow Six Siege cheatmakers

Weirdly, one of them had appeared in a BBC video and said it’d suck if Ubisoft came after him for copyright infringement. WELL…!

Epic sued a tester for leaking Fortnite Chapter 2 details

Ironically, the leaker’s stories of the big chances were widely dismissed. But if you wilfully break an NDA for a huge marketing event, you will get lawyers on you.

Freebie corner: Q.U.B.E. 2 and Layers Of Fear on Epic

We called first-person puzzler Q.U.B.E. 2 one of our favourite games of 2018. First-person spooker Layers Of Fear is so-so but does plays some good tricks, changing the world when our attention is diverted.

Payday 2 is back in development

After bowing out with a White House heist in 2018, the gang are returning from retirement with new free updates and paid DLC. Starbreeze are trying to improve their dire financial situation and, well, they’ve got to sell something between now and Payday 3 in a few years.

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

BBC Radio 3's Sound Of Gaming is a nice look at video game tunes and the people behind them

5

The Weekly Updates Update: Not just Halloween

Patches aplenty!

Slithery squish 'em up Carrion has a free demo available this week

5

WWE 2K20 promise a patch for all those wrestling mishaps

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

BBC Radio 3's Sound Of Gaming is a nice look at video game tunes and the people behind them

5

The Weekly Updates Update: Not just Halloween

Patches aplenty!

Slithery squish 'em up Carrion has a free demo available this week

5

WWE 2K20 promise a patch for all those wrestling mishaps

3