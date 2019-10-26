The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

The Weekly Updates Update: Not just Halloween

Patches aplenty!

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th October 2019 / 6:00PM

In all the hubbub of the week, you might’ve missed some of the patches and updates rolled out to games. Presenting the Weekly Updates Update, a noncomprehensive roundup of new maps and characters and balance tweaks and fixes and such which caught my eye over the week – including a few we haven’t posted about.

This week, I swear it’s not just Halloween events. There are many Halloween events, that is true. But other patches too, bringing everything from The Long Dark’s next story episode to multiple frying pans.

Steam can play local multiplayer games online

Now in open testing on the beta branch, Steam Remote Play Together lets people play all of Steam’s local multiplayer games remotely over the Internet. Only the host need own and run it, then other players get the view streamed to them.

Episode 3 of The Long Dark’s story is out

The third of Wintermute’s five episodes switches perspective, having us play as the doctor we’ve been hunting in the first two.

Dota Underlords launched The Big Update

New heroes! New alliances! Actual Underlords, which actually are a thing not just a naming flourish!

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds started Season 5

A big update overhauled Miramar and, far more importantly, added the ability to throw melee weapons. I will pan you.

CoD: Modern Warfare launched with an update

If you had concerns about particular issues from the beta, hey, see if they’re fixed.

EmuVR added light gun support in the wildest way

The vintage console & PC emulator, which plays games on a telly in a VR bedroom, will let you play multiple light gun games on multiple in-game screens at the same time. This looks wild.

Fortnite massively boosted XP

The new season brought a new system of XP rewards to level up the Battle Pass and, well, it was slow as hell. After trying a huge boost one weekend, Epic seem to have made that permanent.

Noita added official mod support

Now you can be fully responsible for your terrible fate. New spells are in too.

Halloween in Borderlands 3

A spooky quest to get a spooky gun and spooky costumes.

Halloween in Rainbow Six Siege

The 5v5 event mode has a team of monsters try to hide from five hammer-wielding hunters. Spooky outfits are in too, natch.

Halloween in Dying Light is a bit Left 4 Dead

Don’t get too excited by the name ‘Dying Light x Left 4 Dead 2’. The crossover event boosts enemy spawns, gives you more weapons and ammo, adds blueprints for three L4D2 melee weapons, and that’s about it. But those new weapons do include a frying pan and god, I adore a good panning.

PES 2020 launched a new ‘data pack’

That’s updated names, faces, portraits, strips, stadiums, and other refreshers. Fixes too.

Star Wars Battlefront 2’s ‘Another Night On Endor’ update is go

It’s added new co-op scenarios, and a new map has hit… Ewok Hunt mode? My notes must be mixed up. Ewok Hunt indeed.

Rebel Cops added a wave survival mode

Let’s generously assume that ‘Rebel Yell’ mode is a reference not to the Confederate battle cry but Billy Idol.

