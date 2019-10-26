WWE 2K20 promise a patch for all those wrestling mishaps

Many people, including myself, have only been clued into WWE 2K20’s existence because of some wonderfully gif-able glitches that have been whizzing around the internet like a character model caught in the rapidly-twanging arena ropes. But there are those who actually wanted to play the game as it was intended, and developers Visual Concepts have taken to Twitter to say that they’re aware of the issues and will be patching them when they can. Video game development: it’s difficult.

“We are listening closely to the feedback that’s been shared regarding WWE 2K20 and are aware of the concerns some players are reporting,” wrote the WWE Games Twitter account. “We’re working hard to investigate these concerns and address them as necessary. We expect to have an initial patch in the next two weeks, with others to follow. Stay tuned to WWEGames social media channels for more information.”

Like Matt said a few days ago, I am sorry for the people who actually want to play WWE 2K20 even as I am cheered by watching these gifs. I understand that this Sims-woohooing-under-the-covers-style disaster is not what people purchased, but also, what if it was great anyway? I want a whole game of this, but on purpose.

How can anyone say Kingdom Hearts 3 is unplayable when this exists #WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/kFGA0VWv2v — DataRich 🏳️‍🌈 DataWitch 🎃 (@TheDataRich) October 23, 2019

Still, with the first patch not coming for a couple of weeks, it seems we’ve got a bit of time to enjoy it while it lasts.