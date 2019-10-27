The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:

Abandon Ship sails out of early access

Jay Castello

Contributor

27th October 2019 / 6:00PM

The wind has caught the sails of naval FTL-like Abandon Ship, moving it out of early access and into its 1.0 release. I never thought seafaring was particularly safe, but I wasn’t quite expecting the dangers in this trailer. Fighting other ships, sure. I’ll even take a horrible kraken creature. But volcanoes? Spiders descending from nowhere? That just seems unfair.

I do like the option to customise your ship with not one figurehead of a glowing, technicolour skull-horse, but three.

Alec poked through its FTL-y foundations a year or so ago and wasn’t so sure about setting sail. Its exploration, in particular, he found lacking:

“You’re not jumping from point to point – you click to steer your ship around a large and roiling ocean, prettily presented as if within a vast and animated picture frame. Each new area is occluded by a canvas-like fog of war when you enter, which you clear by slowly and painstakingly moving through it, increasingly desperately hoping you’ll uncover one of a handful of icons before you enter a fugue state. It looks very nice, but, like catching an overnight ferry from Dover to Calais, the initial excitement gives way to an abiding tedium. Some of those icons attain needle/haystack status – it desperately needs more of them, and perhaps for them to be roaming ships rather than static icons.”

But that’s ideally what early access is for, and the developers have added a number of major updates. Alec was already somewhat pleased by the difficulty changes and improved crew systems in their first update, and since then they’ve added a motley collection of other features, including sea forts to break up the sailing a bit more, new regions, a whole cult, and those aforementioned spiders. “There is most definitely a platform for good things here,” said Alec, so hopefully it’s now been built up into something a little more seafaring.

Abandon Ship’s 1.0 release is available now on Steam, with a 10% discount good until Tuesday, 29th October making it £17.99/$22.49/€20.69.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Abandon Ship foolishly sails to the Spider Islands

13

Abandon Ship adds some downright inhospitable oceans

Abandon Ship dons a big pirate patch, adding sea forts, shady outposts and 'wanted' levels

4

Abandon Ship's first update abandons absolute brutality

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Shared_Anxieties.exe is a desktop pal with a lot on their mind

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Comforting caves, peculiar planes, and bubbling baths

3

Lakeview Valley's murder village is now open

1

The Sunday Papers

Read more

6