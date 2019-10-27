Lakeview Valley's murder village is now open

If you go down in the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise. Murder. The surprise is murder, at least if you’re in the woods of Lakeview Valley. Although it might not be much of a surprise, given the game describes itself as a murder RPG, and you might just be the one offing people. Take a look at the dangers lurking in the woods, and the potential for a nice spot of fishing, in the trailer below.

I am most intrigued by the fact that, like I said, the game has the subhead “the murder RPG,” and describes itself that way in its store page, but also says “become the most popular home-owner or succumb to your dark desires,” implying you don’t strictly need to kill anybody. What is a murder RPG without the murder?

Well, regardless of your own actions, someone’s been killing, so you could solve that mystery (or not, again). If you do decide to off another villager, there’ll be an investigation, so it’s up to you how much you cover your tracks. Or you could just focus on upgrading your house to show off to your neighbours. There’s also multiple endings, so all these choices may push you onto a different path.

Lakeview Valley is made by the same developer as, and considered a spiritual successor to, puzzly episodic sandbox Lakeview Cabin Collection. You can see where the shared DNA comes in: the similar art styles, the creepy-camp 80s horror movie vibes, and the toolbox for causing chaos in your own way.

Lakeview Valley is available on Steam now for £11.39/$14.99/€14.99.