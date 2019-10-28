Panzer Dragoon: Remake is cooming to PC

I appreciate a name like Panzer Dragoon: Remake. It’s not shy about what it is, which is a remake of the 1995 Sega Saturn shooter about drago(o)ns. It was announced for the Nintendo Phabuslate earlier this year, but the developers have found the button on their machines that also makes it for the PC, so now we’re getting it as well.

The proof is here, on Steam.

Team Andromeda, the original developers of the game, were folded into Sega’s corporate organism many moons ago, so this version is being handled by non-Segas MegaPixel Studio and Forever Entertainment. It’s been *counts on fingers and toes* 24 years since the original release, but it’s still as mid-90s consoley as they come. The dragon is dragged along a flight-path, with you controlling it just enough to dodge incoming enemies and line up tricky combos against “evil giant dragonflies” and the like. The reason you’re riding this damn dragon is to stop another, angrier dragon from doing dragon things. As the old saying goes, you “bring a dragon to stop a dragon”.

Fun fact: the game’s title was translated to German because “Armored Dragon” was considered boring. I can see why they changed it: Panzer Dragoon is a name for the AGES.