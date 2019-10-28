The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Places returns with a new walking simulator Sketch

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

28th October 2019 / 12:29PM

Halloween events with spooky ghosts and zombies mark the commercial start of autumn in video games, but what about the simple pleasure of a walk in the woods on a crisp autumn day? That’s the real season to me. I am delighted to visit such a place with the latest in JLV’s Places, a series of wee free walking simulators which capture places, times, and moods with sketchy strokes. I’ve left this running on my second screen while working and feel quite ready for some cocoa.

The new Places piece is Sketch 6, one of the smaller side-pieces (just under three minutes to walk along one edge, though it’s a place to wander through not trek across). It visits a wet and hilly corner of the world, the sun hangs low in the sky filtered through barren trees and scrub, leaves blow past on the wind… it’s quite pleasant.

I remain delighted by how sketchy the sketches are. They’re ideas or dreams of landscapes, not direct recreations, or perhaps studies of small areas which sprawl out. The mass of simple sprite trees feel more like woods than any fancy high-tech woods I’ve visited in games. Moody lighting and fog provide just enough wrapping to trick the eye. The world fades to blank at the edges, with details becoming sparser and the raw construction of the space revealing itself. Sketches, yeah?

You can download Sketch 6 for free from JLV’s site for Windows and Linux.

Now I’m even more curious about what this tweet from JLV last year was showing. Love a bit of windy wiring, me.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Modder Superior - Star Wars: Battlefront 2

More powerful than you can possibly imagine.

A few Unreal tweaks to make The Outer Worlds better

1

The Outer Worlds Holographic disguises - ID cartridge locations

Find all five ID cartridges here!

Google's AI moderation shows results in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

6

