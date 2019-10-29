The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Have you played… Defend Your Castle?

Oh god my hands

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

29th October 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post Owwwww

I am truly a masochist for deciding to write about Defend Your Castle. I mean, who on earth would willingly subject themselves to the task of typing an article, when their fingers and wrists have been mangled beyond repair in just five minutes spent reacclimating to this diabolical browser-based Flash game? This harbinger of repetitive strain injuries? This annihilator of tendons and ligaments and souls?

I now realise there was a reason I hadn’t played Defend Your Castle in about 15 years.

It seems completely harmless, and — dare I say it — even enjoyable at first sight. Defend Your Castle is a browser game all about, well, defending your castle from endless legions of stick-figure invaders. There are all sorts of weapons and upgrades you can unlock that help you to deal with the ever-increasing tide of enemies, but your primary weapon will always be to pick up each invader with your cursor, and toss them into the air so that they come crashing down in a puddle of blood. A bloodle, if you will.

The thing is, this action of clicking and then dragging violently upwards is not a familiar one for most mouse-users. Not when you’re doing it twice a second (and that is very much the pace you’ll need to set once you get past the first few levels). There’s some pretty fun stuff that you can unlock as time goes on; from the Temple, which allows you to convert enemies by dragging them into your castle, to the Mana Pool, which allows you to train these converts as wizards that can rain devastation down from the battlements. But none of it’s worth the agony I’m now feeling.

There’s even a button you can click on between levels that says “Sore Wrist?”, which I assume once opened up a webpage showing off some sort of gel wrist rest, but now if you click on it, you’re just brought to a “Page Not Found”. There’s some sort of message in that, but my fingers are too messed up to type it.

If your joints still enjoy the suppleness and vigour of youth, then maybe you’d like to give Defend Your Castle a go. Or, if you’re flush with cash, you can buy a slightly spiffier version from Steam. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go bathe my hands in some warm water and bath salts.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is a staunch lover of words, games, and words about games. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His alter ego is an Excel spreadsheet and his favourite colour is tortelloni.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fortnite summons the Storm King for a spooky PvE boss battle event

Here's nine minutes of GTFO to entice you to sign up for the alpha

2

Nvidia adds ReShade filters to GeForce Experience

4

Surprise! Nvidia's GTX 1660 Super and 1650 Super are real and I still don't know why they exist

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fortnite summons the Storm King for a spooky PvE boss battle event

Here's nine minutes of GTFO to entice you to sign up for the alpha

2

Nvidia adds ReShade filters to GeForce Experience

4

Surprise! Nvidia's GTX 1660 Super and 1650 Super are real and I still don't know why they exist

4