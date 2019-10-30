The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

The 10 best fighting games on PC

There's only one king...

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

30th October 2019 / 5:00PM

Hey you, I heard your breath smells like a fart. What are you gonna do about it? Fight me!? Excellent. I was hoping you’d say that, because I’ve put together a list of the 10 best fighting games on PC, and it would be fantastic if you came and had a look, gave your thoughts, and maybe elbowed me in the teeth while you’re at it. Finally, a decent reader willing to dropkick me. Matchmaking is hard.

All right, let’s take this outside, where the top 10 fighting games are waiting. How exciting.

Like most of our lists, we go in with a broad definition. So these fighting games are not limited to the one-on-one knucklecrackers you might find in an arcade (as if you’ve found an arcade). Those traditional face-smackers are well represented, don’t worry, but don’t be surprised to see a couple of different kinds of thumpfest too.

Hit the page links below to navigate through this definitive list.

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

