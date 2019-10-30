The Outer Worlds reputation guide - all reputation statuses defined

Diplomacy is a big part of The Outer Worlds. You can make or break your reputation with a faction based on decisions made, whether you were caught doing crimes, or other good and bad deeds. The game assigns statuses, but it can be a tad confusing trying to work out what each one gives you.

The Outer Worlds reputation guide



Our The Outer Worlds reputation guide explains what actions can affect your relationship with each of the factions in the game.

The Outer Worlds reputation guide contents

What affects reputation in The Outer Worlds?

Reputation is affected by the decisions you make in-game when interacting with NPCs of one of several factions. It’s represented by two bars that you can use to gauge your reputation with each faction: Positive and Negative.

If you have a positive reputation with a faction, then you’ll be friendly with the faction in question and can even get vendor prices reduced by up to 25%. However, hostile actions will cost you this discount and may even put you into situations where they increase their prices for you, or just flat out turn hostile.

Positive

Completing quests.

Favouring them in pivotal decisions.

Negative

Killing members of that faction.

Getting caught doing crimes (stealing/murder).

Completing quests that impact their lives.

Not favouring them in pivotal decisions.

The Outer Worlds reputation statuses defined

The way that reputation thresholds in The Outer Worlds are defined in-game is by assigning you a status. It’s found in the reputation tab of the character menu. These aren’t all of the reputations, as not all of them have been documented, but think of how reputation works like this:

Let’s divide each reputation into levels:

Level 1: 0%-29% reputation

Level 2: 30%-49% reputation

Level 3: 50%-79% reputation

Level 4: 80% reputation

For every increase in perks that positive reputation level gives you, a negative reputation level will negate the bonus by one stage. So for example, even though you might have a 100% positive reputation with a faction, reaching 30%-49% reputation in the negative levels will reduce the vendor discount to the level reached if you got to positive reputation level 3. If you have matching positive and negative reputation levels, think of it as neutral.

If you want the most vendor discounts, you’ll want to aim for 100% positive reputation and under 30% negative reputation.

Here are all the statuses we’ve seen so far:

Status Positive Reputation Negative Reputation Effects Neutral 0% - 29% 0% - 29% None Agreeable 30% - 49% 0% - 29% Vendor prices reduced by 5%. Friendly 50% - 79% 0% - 29% Vendor prices reduced by 15%. Revering 80%+ 0% - 29% Vendor prices reduced by 25%. Understanding 80%+ 30% - 49% Vendor prices reduced by 15%. Tolerant 80%+ 50% - 79% Vendor prices reduced by 5%. Nervous 80%+ 80%+ None Agitated 50% - 79% 80%+ Vendor prices increased by 10%. Bitter 30% - 49% 50% - 79% Vendor prices increased by 10%. Repulsed 0% - 29% 80%+ Vendor prices increased by 50%.

Faction members will attack you on sight.

