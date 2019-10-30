The Outer Worlds reputation guide - all reputation statuses defined
How to make friends and influence people.
Diplomacy is a big part of The Outer Worlds. You can make or break your reputation with a faction based on decisions made, whether you were caught doing crimes, or other good and bad deeds. The game assigns statuses, but it can be a tad confusing trying to work out what each one gives you.
The Outer Worlds reputation guide
Our The Outer Worlds reputation guide explains what actions can affect your relationship with each of the factions in the game.
The Outer Worlds reputation guide contents
What affects reputation in The Outer Worlds?
Reputation is affected by the decisions you make in-game when interacting with NPCs of one of several factions. It’s represented by two bars that you can use to gauge your reputation with each faction: Positive and Negative.
If you have a positive reputation with a faction, then you’ll be friendly with the faction in question and can even get vendor prices reduced by up to 25%. However, hostile actions will cost you this discount and may even put you into situations where they increase their prices for you, or just flat out turn hostile.
Positive
- Completing quests.
- Favouring them in pivotal decisions.
Negative
- Killing members of that faction.
- Getting caught doing crimes (stealing/murder).
- Completing quests that impact their lives.
- Not favouring them in pivotal decisions.
The Outer Worlds reputation statuses defined
The way that reputation thresholds in The Outer Worlds are defined in-game is by assigning you a status. It’s found in the reputation tab of the character menu. These aren’t all of the reputations, as not all of them have been documented, but think of how reputation works like this:
Let’s divide each reputation into levels:
- Level 1: 0%-29% reputation
- Level 2: 30%-49% reputation
- Level 3: 50%-79% reputation
- Level 4: 80% reputation
For every increase in perks that positive reputation level gives you, a negative reputation level will negate the bonus by one stage. So for example, even though you might have a 100% positive reputation with a faction, reaching 30%-49% reputation in the negative levels will reduce the vendor discount to the level reached if you got to positive reputation level 3. If you have matching positive and negative reputation levels, think of it as neutral.
If you want the most vendor discounts, you’ll want to aim for 100% positive reputation and under 30% negative reputation.
Here are all the statuses we’ve seen so far:
|Status
|Positive Reputation
|Negative Reputation
|Effects
|Neutral
|0% - 29%
|0% - 29%
|None
|Agreeable
|30% - 49%
|0% - 29%
|Vendor prices reduced by 5%.
|Friendly
|50% - 79%
|0% - 29%
|Vendor prices reduced by 15%.
|Revering
|80%+
|0% - 29%
|Vendor prices reduced by 25%.
|Understanding
|80%+
|30% - 49%
|Vendor prices reduced by 15%.
|Tolerant
|80%+
|50% - 79%
|Vendor prices reduced by 5%.
|Nervous
|80%+
|80%+
|None
|Agitated
|50% - 79%
|80%+
|Vendor prices increased by 10%.
|Bitter
|30% - 49%
|50% - 79%
|Vendor prices increased by 10%.
|Repulsed
|0% - 29%
|80%+
|Vendor prices increased by 50%.
Faction members will attack you on sight.
The Outer Worlds guide series
- The Outer Worlds guide – Our top 25 tips and tricks for The Outer Worlds.
- The Outer Worlds Skills – You only get one shot at setting up your first character, so this guide will ensure you pick the right attributes and skills first time!
- The Outer Worlds Perks & Flaws – Perks are extremely powerful ways of improving your character. Learn how to make best use of them (and the associated Flaws system!).
- The Outer Worlds Companions – Learn all about the six Companions dotted about The Outer Worlds, how to find and recruit them, and how useful they can be.
- The Outer Worlds Weapons – Make sure you’re well-equipped for the fights ahead with our weapons guide, which will explain weapon types, damage types, and much more!
- The Outer Worlds Armor – Just as important as weapons is your choice of Armor. We’ll go over how Armor Rating actually works, and the different types of Armor available.
- The Outer Worlds mods – The Workbench is one of the most useful tools at your disposal for upgrading your gear. Learn how to make full use of it here!
- The Outer Worlds TTD Debuffs – Discover how to use the Tactical Dilation Device and what shooting parts of the body does.
- The Outer Worlds PC requirements and how to get the best performance – Learn which graphics settings you can switch off or turn down to give your PC’s performance a big frame rate boost.
- The Outer Worlds holographic disguises – Find out where all the ID cartridges are in The Outer Worlds.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement