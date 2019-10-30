The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Outer Worlds reputation guide - all reputation statuses defined

How to make friends and influence people.

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

30th October 2019 / 4:47PM

Featured post The Outer Worlds negative reputation

Diplomacy is a big part of The Outer Worlds. You can make or break your reputation with a faction based on decisions made, whether you were caught doing crimes, or other good and bad deeds. The game assigns statuses, but it can be a tad confusing trying to work out what each one gives you.

The Outer Worlds reputation guide

The Outer Worlds reputation guide

Our The Outer Worlds reputation guide explains what actions can affect your relationship with each of the factions in the game.

The Outer Worlds reputation guide contents

The Outer Worlds reputation

What affects reputation in The Outer Worlds?

Reputation is affected by the decisions you make in-game when interacting with NPCs of one of several factions. It’s represented by two bars that you can use to gauge your reputation with each faction: Positive and Negative.

If you have a positive reputation with a faction, then you’ll be friendly with the faction in question and can even get vendor prices reduced by up to 25%. However, hostile actions will cost you this discount and may even put you into situations where they increase their prices for you, or just flat out turn hostile.

Positive

  • Completing quests.
  • Favouring them in pivotal decisions.

Negative

  • Killing members of that faction.
  • Getting caught doing crimes (stealing/murder).
  • Completing quests that impact their lives.
  • Not favouring them in pivotal decisions.

The Outer Worlds ID Cartridge

The Outer Worlds reputation statuses defined

The way that reputation thresholds in The Outer Worlds are defined in-game is by assigning you a status. It’s found in the reputation tab of the character menu. These aren’t all of the reputations, as not all of them have been documented, but think of how reputation works like this:

Let’s divide each reputation into levels:

  • Level 1: 0%-29% reputation
  • Level 2: 30%-49% reputation
  • Level 3: 50%-79% reputation
  • Level 4: 80% reputation

For every increase in perks that positive reputation level gives you, a negative reputation level will negate the bonus by one stage. So for example, even though you might have a 100% positive reputation with a faction, reaching 30%-49% reputation in the negative levels will reduce the vendor discount to the level reached if you got to positive reputation level 3. If you have matching positive and negative reputation levels, think of it as neutral.

If you want the most vendor discounts, you’ll want to aim for 100% positive reputation and under 30% negative reputation.

Here are all the statuses we’ve seen so far:

StatusPositive ReputationNegative ReputationEffects
Neutral0% - 29%0% - 29%None
Agreeable30% - 49%0% - 29%Vendor prices reduced by 5%.
Friendly50% - 79%0% - 29%Vendor prices reduced by 15%.
Revering80%+0% - 29%Vendor prices reduced by 25%.
Understanding80%+30% - 49%Vendor prices reduced by 15%.
Tolerant80%+50% - 79%Vendor prices reduced by 5%.
Nervous80%+80%+None
Agitated50% - 79%80%+Vendor prices increased by 10%.
Bitter30% - 49%50% - 79%Vendor prices increased by 10%.
Repulsed0% - 29%80%+Vendor prices increased by 50%.
Faction members will attack you on sight.

The Outer World diplomacy

The Outer Worlds guide series

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: The Outer Worlds

In space, no one can hear you meme

152

The Outer Worlds mods guide - how to repair, tinker, install mods, and upgrade equipment

Tinker, Tailor, Solder, Modify

The Outer Worlds skills & attributes guide - character creation overview

But what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long cryogenic sleep...

1

The Outer Worlds Perks & Flaws guide - best Perks within each tier, every flaw explained

MORE CARRYING CAPACITY PLEASE

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Neon Noodles is a Zachlike cookery game about automating meals

2

The developer of retro RPG SKALD says he doesn't care if it makes money

Also has a nice jumper

12

Minecraft RTX is the poster child ray tracing needs, but it's a brute to run

Catching some rays

14

Ghost Recon Breakpoint's new mission is to fix the game

7