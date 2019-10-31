The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

The best horror games to put the spooks up you this Halloween

Olivia White

Contributor

31st October 2019 / 7:00PM

Halloween didn’t really used to be that big of a deal in the UK, back when I were a kid. But now it is, so most people go to Halloween parties, or spooky club nights, or some other similar kind of terrifying celebration. I like to keep things traditional though, which means staying in on October 31st and kicking back with some Video Game Entertainment™. Also I’m COO of The NoSleep Podcast, and since we’ve been working on Halloween content since around July, I think I deserve a break by the time it hits October’s end.

So if, like me, you’re after some video game recommendations in order to spend Halloween night alone, or even something to play after the festivities, then look no further. I’ve compiled a list of thirteen (ooh) of the best horror games to be had this year.

I’ve avoided the really obvious ones — you don’t need me to tell you to stick on Resident Evil 2 or Man of Medan — in favour of lesser-known or just-released stuff, as well as some of my personal faves. Navigate through the list with the links below.

Page 1Page 2Page 3Page 4

Who am I?

Olivia White

Contributor

More by me

