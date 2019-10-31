Red Dead Redemption 2 is out next week, so here's a launch trailer for y'all

Things move fast in the games industry, eh? Rockstar told us only four weeks ago that their hugely anticipated Western game Red Dead Redemption 2 was galloping to the PC. Now here we are looking down the long barrel of a launch trailer like a lame horse that bucked when it should have rooed. We’re mere days away from the launch date of November 5th.

From what I remember, this damn trailer is rammed full of spoilers for a specific part of the game. If you’re the type that doesn’t want to know anything more than the broad strokes, just go and watch the PC features trailer. The strokes there are so broad you could drive a train through them, and it’s gorgeous. Otherwise here’s the launch trailer. I’ll say no more about it, though.

Cards on the table: I played it on PS4. I liked bits, disliked other bits, and haven’t thought about it a lot, other than those moments when I remember Dutch’s long-winded speeches about the same thing over and over. He really is a massive bore and I didn’t enjoy hearing him speak in this trailer. But I plan on hopping back in the saddle on the PC. I want to mosey around in the multiplayer game on a horse and just live in the world for a bit. Breathe in the campfire smoke and stare at the starry skies. Yes, I am romanticising it. There will probably be drive-by horsings, hackers, and rich people with horses that are basically meaty motorbikes. But if I can find a corner to call my own, I’ll be content.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out November 5th on the Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store. The Steam release is due to follow in December. If you pre-ordered it on the official store, you can pre-load all 109GB right now.