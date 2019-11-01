Best PC gaming deals of the week - 1st November 2019

All Hallows Eve may have slid back into the calendar coffin for another year, but All Hallows DEALS Eve is still going strong, with plenty of spooky games discounts still trick or treating (mostly treating) as hard as they possibly can. There are loads of great savings to be found in this week’s best PC gaming deals round-up, so why not grab your candy bag and ring our deals-encrusted door bell?

Game deals

There’s still time to pick up some sweet Halloween deals over on GamesPlanet today, including a very tasty 55% off the excellent Dishonored 2. There are loads of other Bethesda games on sale as well as part of GamesPlanet’s Halloween promo, including 53% off Doom (2016), just in case you need to console yourself over Doom Eternal’s delay into next year, and 55% off the recent Rage 2.

There are also loads of great indie deals from Devolver’s ever-expanding catalogue, too, including 50% off one of our favourite games from last year, The Red Strings Club, 40% off the delightfully weird Pikuniku, and 40% off the brash and jazzy Ape Out to name just a few.

Fanatical‘s Scream Sale is still in full swing, too, so why not head over there and grab 53% off the gold edition of Resident Evil VII (which includes the base game and its season pass) and 52% off Resident Evil 2 for some belated spooky scares this weekend?

There’s also 35% off Man of Medan, and a massive 60% off Hitman 2 as well.

For the footie fans among you, it’s also worth noting that Fanatical are doing 20% off Football Manager 2020 pre-orders right now as well.

It’s spook season over on Humble as well with their Hambleween sale. Highlights include 15% off Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, 25% off Blair Witch, 40% off Observation and 34% off Devil May Cry 5 among many, many others.

There’s also a huge Sims 4 sale, with 63% off the main game and 50% off a bunch of its expansions, 75% off XCOM 2, and a whopping 80% off all the Castlevania: Lords of Shadow games.

And just in case you’re one of the five people who haven’t bought Assassin’s Creed Odyssey yet, you can now get its season pass-including gold edition for 60% off, or 50% off the regular edition of the game.

Finally, GOG‘s Halloween sale has some truly scream-tastic deals, including a massive 60% off Vampyr. There’s also 50% off Hollow Knight, 70% off Observer, 50% off Call of Cthulhu, 55% off Frostpunk and 15% off Blasphemous and loads more.

UK / US hardware deals:

As Black Friday draws ever closer, I’d advise against spending loads of money on new hardware right now, as you’ll almost certainly find whatever you’re hoping to buy is a lot cheaper in a month’s time than it is now.

For those in the UK, however, Overclockers UK are holding a hardware Halloween sale right now, and one of the best deals on offer is £140 off the AOC Agon AG273QCX monitor, taking its price down to £400. That’s a pretty decent price for a 27in, 2560×1440 monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2 HDR support, and I’ll be reviewing this monitor in full very soon.

There’s another great deal on Asus’s ROG Claymore keyboard, too, which is now down to £110. That’s the full 100% version of this mechanical Cherry MX Brown keyboard, not the tenkeyless version, which is one of the lowest prices I can remember for this particular keyboard. See our Asus ROG Claymore review for more details.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!