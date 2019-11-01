The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Costume Quest and Soma are this week's Epic Games Store freebies

Craig Pearson

Contributor

1st November 2019 / 1:56PM

The Epic Games Store has a little Halloween treat for you, with both dress ’em up RPG Costume Quest and grim depths survival game Soma free for the next week. If you’re going to grab a freebie for your kiddy-winks, I urge you to be very careful with your clicks or prepare for some long nights ahead. Epic also just announced a few new additions to their storefront, so let’s take a look at that as well.

But first the goodies. Double Fine’s Costume Quest is somehow nine-years-old, but has kept its charm. It’s a wee RPG where you lose your twin on Halloween night, and as you attempt to track him down you encounter monsters. The fun little twist is that during the turn-based battles you and your friends turn into whatever costume you have on at the time. A cute cardboard robot becomes a giant, monster stomping mech.

Soma, by Frictional Games, is set in an oceanic research station full of the sorts of things that you find on the bottom of the ocean. That’s right, James Cameron monsters! Squidgy robots who think they’re people, and that you have to avoid. Here’s the trailer, but please don’t watch it if you’re in the house on your own and have a cat that’s prone to jumping out of closets.

To help you make the most of your growing library, Epic are working on a few standard store updates. They’ve just added updated the storefront with filters and trending games. They’re currently working on a wishlist system, a better grid view for your library, and have cosied up with review aggregator OpenCritic to help bring game reviews to the game detail pages. There’s no timeframe for the new features.

However, in one week, you’ll be able to grab Nuclear Throne and Ruiner on the Epic Game Store for nowt.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Costume Quest 2

Root canals in diguise

36

Adventure Time Studio Making A Costume Quest Cartoon

14

Costume Quest 2! Costume Quest 2! Costume Que--

24

DF On Stacking And Costume Quest: 'Anything Is Possible'

45

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: The best gaming deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

Black Friday headset deals: The best gaming headsets at the best prices

The Outer Worlds skills & attributes guide - character creation overview

But what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long cryogenic sleep...

Black Friday SSD deals: The best NVMe and SATA SSD bargains