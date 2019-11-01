Yakuza Kiwami headlines Humble's Monthly bundle for December

Humble’s Monthly games bundle will be morphing into the more expensive Humble Choice at some point before the end of the year, but until that happens it’s business as usual for the monthly subscription service. In what’s quite possibly going to be the last Monthly bundle as we currently know it, the early unlock games for December have now been announced as Yakuza Kiwami, My Time at Portia and SoulCalibur VI. You’ll need to be a Humble Monthly subscriber to get them, of course, but if you’re not you can join up right now for $12/month.

As usual, this trio games won’t be the only games Humble Monthly subbers will receive as part of next month’s bundle. Just like previous months, however, you’ll have to wait until the first Friday of next month (December 6th) until you find out what they’re going to be.

Judging by previous months’ additions, though, you can pretty much guarantee you’ll get a fairly decent crop of games for your $12. November’s Monthly bundle, for example, included Call of Duty: WWII, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, as well as Shenmue I & II, 11-11 Memories Retold, Synthetik: Legion Rising, Evergarden and new Humble Original game, Operator. Together, you would have spent $230 if you’d bought all those individually, which is quite the saving for just $12.

You don’t have to wait until all the games have been revealed to play the early unlock titles, either. Subscribe now and you can start playing all three games straight away. Plus, 5% of your subscription cost will go to a different charity each month for that extra warm fuzzy feeling.

Humble Monthly subscribers also get access to the Humble Trove, which consists of over 60 DRM-free games that are yours to play for free as long as you’ve got an active subscription, and you also get an extra 20% discount when you buy games through the Humble Store. You can cancel anytime, too, so you could theoretically subscribe to just get this month’s games and then cancel it straight away if you prefer.

Of course, as I mentioned up the top there, Humble Monthly isn’t likely to be around for much longer. Instead, it’s changing into a program called Humble Choice, which is a bit more expensive, but lets you choose which games you want to keep. If you don’t like the sound of that, though, then a new subscription option has been added since Humble’s original announcement called Humble Classic. It’s effectively the same plan as Humble Monthly is now. You still pay $12/month and get 10 games to keep from each bundle. Beware, though, as you’ll lose access to the Classic plan if you cancel your subscription, and there’s no going back to it once Humble Choice launches in full. As a result, if you want to keep getting games for $12 instead of $20/month, then you better sign up now before it’s too late. More for details, have a read of Humble’s Classic FAQ page.