The Foxer

Tim Stone

1st November 2019 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, B1, C1, D1, D2 is a possible cluster, unlike A2, B2, C2, D2, E3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters. 

^ Click to enlarge

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: earthquakes (defoxed by phlebas and chuckieegg)

BASE ISOLATOR (phlebas, Gothnak)
FORESHOCK (KarolisLive)
FRISCO (KarolisLive)
HYPOCENTRE (chuckieegg)
MEGATHRUST (chuckieegg)
NAMAZU (phlebas)
POMBALINE (KarolisLive)
RICHTER (KarolisLive)
SEISMOGRAM (phlebas, chuckieegg)
SHAANXI (phlebas)
SHAKE TABLE (chuckieegg)
SIM CITY (phlebas)
TECTONIC PLATE (phlebas, chuckieegg)
TMD (phlebas)
VALDIVIA (phlebas)

Tim Stone

