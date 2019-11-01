The Outer Worlds consumables guide - how to use items
Buy one, get one at full price.
With all the corporations in The Outer Worlds vying for your attention, it can be difficult to know how to effectively use them and which ones you should be seeking out. Some may have the same effects, but last far longer, while the bulk of products out there are just the same type of item repackaged.
The Outer Worlds consumables guide
Our The Outer Worlds consumables guide will go over how to use consumables, both on their own and their inhaler variants, as well as the full list of items.
The Outer Worlds consumables guide contents
How do consumables work in The Outer Worlds?
Consumable items in The Outer Worlds come in a lot of varieties and many of the items have duplicate versions where the only difference is which corporation made it and in some cases, how long they last. They’re found all across Halcyon, either in lootable chests, on dead enemies, or bought from the various vendors and vending machines.
To use them, you could just go to the items menu and use the items as normal. You do also have slots for your inhaler, used by pressing F on your keyboard. The number of charges on your inhaler is on the top left of the screen and is represented by the number of items you have in your inventory. Up to four skill slots available to you if you get the relevant medical skills – details of which are in our The Outer Worlds Skills guide – and you can put anything in there. Got many Fast Ration Pills? You can slap them into a slot to maximise your health regen by a significant amount. You can also combine it with other items such as ones that increase your maximum health, give you Armor Rating, and a lot more.
There are a few items that have addictive substances that cause some temporary effects that are positive and temporary withdrawal effects that kick in afterwards that are negative. Using too many food or drug-based items can also give you flaws, which you can find out just how badly it affects you if you take the flaw in our The Outer Worlds Perks & Flaws guide.
The Outer Worlds healing items
The table lists all of the item effects, then all of the items that give you that effect. We’ve sorted this table by the effects rather than the names of the items since many items do the same thing as each other.
In order to navigate this, I recommend using the search functionality with the items you are looking for or the effect you are looking for. Do note that the weights for each item are the default weights and do not take into account adjustments made by the Hoarder Perk. We’re still collating all the data for this one, but here are the vast majority of consumables in The Outer Worlds.
|Items
|Effect
|Time
|Weight
|Adreno
|Heals 25% health over 2 seconds
|2 secs
|0.10
|Clive's Special Boarst - A
Clive's Special Boarst - B
Clive's Special Boarst - C
|Deals damage over time
Reduces personality attributes
|2 secs
|0.00
|Spacer's Chaw
Nico-Pad
Spacer's Corona
|Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread
Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread
|30 secs
|0.05
|Pipe Patch
Stogie Slims
Cosmic Smoke
|Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread
Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread
|1 min
|0.05
|Steady Hand
High Society Cigarettes
|Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread
Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread
|1 min 30 secs
|0.05
|Algae Lager
Zero Gee Brew
|Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes
Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception
|30 secs
|0.20
|Purpleberry Liqueur
Purpleberry Wine
Spectrum Vodka
|Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes
Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception
|1 min
|0.20
|Rum and Somethin'
Tripsitout
Iceberg Aged Whiskey
|Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes
Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception
|1 min 30 secs
|0.20
|Adrena-Time
|Adrena-Time High: +20% Movement Speed and Melee Weapon attack speed.
Adrena-Time Crash: -1 all attributes and -10% walking speed.
|15 secs
|0.10
|Pre-Sliced Bred
Fast Ration Pill
Mock Apple
Buncha Nanners
Tarmac & Cheese
Bred Noodles
Tripicale Pasta Pack
Wooly Curds
Tileritos
|+200% Natural Health regen
|2 mins
|0.30
|Purpleberry Bunch
Purpleberry Munch
Purpleberry Lunch
Purpleberry Crunch
Knock You Out Bar
NearMaple Syrup
|+200% Natural Health regen
|20 secs
|0.30
|Thinking Cap-let
|+50% Tactical Time Dilation Recharge rate
|15 secs
|0.10
|Lubrinesine Spray
|+50% Tactical Time Dilation Recharge rate
|20 secs
|0.10
|Tartarus Sauce
Frozen Dinner
Fish Stix
Gourmet Saltuna Fillets
Catch-Up
Boarst 'n Baked Beans
Cysty Chops
I Can't Believe It's Not Boarst
Boarst Wurst
Canned Saltuna in Brine
Cacow Ribs
Cystypig Tumors
Boarst Pockets
|+25% Base Health
|2 mins
|0.30
|Raptidon Meat
|+25% Base Health
|2 mins
|1.00
|Dervish Mist
|+20% Movement Speed
+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed
|15 secs
|0.10
|Stimu-Lotion
|+20% Movement Speed
+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed
|20 secs
|0.10
|Energzing Ointment
|+20% Movement Speed
+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed
|25 secs
|0.10
|Ambidextrine
|+15% Critical Damage
+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage
|15 secs
|0.10
|Focusitol Capsule
|+15% Critical Damage
+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage
|20 secs
|0.10
|Oxy-Comp Aromatic
|+15% Critical Damage
+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage
|25 secs
|0.10
|Skin-Tuf Salve
|+10 Armor Rating
|15 secs
|0.10
|Metallisys Gel
|+10 Armor Rating
|20 secs
|0.20
|Hardineram Elixir
|+10 Armor Rating
|25 secs
|0.10
|2-Hour Energy Brew
Trip-Teaz
Purpleberry Fizzy Tea
|+1 Mind attributes
|30 secs
|0.20
|Mo-Ap Fizzy Tea
Gigantsaur Energy Drink
Nanna Spank
|+1 Mind attributes
|1 min
|0.20
|Glacier Water
Fresh Wooly Milk
Fresh Half-Wooly Milk
|+1 Mind attributes
|1 min 30 secs
|0.20
|Mock Apple Juice
Plain 'n Pure Water
>Dehydrated Water Tablets
|+1 Body attributes
|30 secs
|0.20
|Purpleberry Juice
Lemon Slapp
Purpleberry Punch
|+1 Body attributes
|1 min
|0.20
|Cacow Milk
|+1 Body attributes
|1 min 30 secs
|0.20
|Ollie Ollie Toxifree
|-50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects
|15 secs
|0.10
|Auntie-Biotics Creme
|-50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects
|20 secs
|0.10
|Immunosol
|-50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects
|25 secs
|0.10
|Pep Pills
|-50% Companion Ability Cooldown
|15 secs
|0.10
|Verity's Breath Inhalant
|-50% Companion Ability Cooldown
|20 secs
|0.10
|Facial Masque Skin Crème
|-50% Companion Ability Cooldown
|25 secs
|0.10
The Outer Worlds guide series
- The Outer Worlds guide – Our top 25 tips and tricks for The Outer Worlds.
- The Outer Worlds supernova survival tips – Fancy some tips for The Outer Worlds on its hardest difficulty?
- The Outer Worlds Skills – You only get one shot at setting up your first character, so this guide will ensure you pick the right attributes and skills first time!
- The Outer Worlds Perks & Flaws – Perks are extremely powerful ways of improving your character. Learn how to make best use of them (and the associated Flaws system!).
- The Outer Worlds Companions – Learn all about the six Companions dotted about The Outer Worlds, how to find and recruit them, and how useful they can be.
- The Outer Worlds Weapons – Make sure you’re well-equipped for the fights ahead with our weapons guide, which will explain weapon types, damage types, and much more!
- The Outer Worlds Armor – Just as important as weapons is your choice of Armor. We’ll go over how Armor Rating actually works, and the different types of Armor available.
- The Outer Worlds mods – The Workbench is one of the most useful tools at your disposal for upgrading your gear. Learn how to make full use of it here!
- The Outer Worlds TTD Debuffs – Discover how to use the Tactical Dilation Device and what shooting parts of the body does.
- The Outer Worlds PC requirements and how to get the best performance – Learn which graphics settings you can switch off or turn down to give your PC’s performance a big frame rate boost.
- The Outer Worlds holographic disguises – Find out where all the ID cartridges are in The Outer Worlds.
- The Outer Worlds science weapons – Find all five locations for the science weapons in The Outer Worlds.
- The Outer Worlds reputation – With so many factions, you’ll want to know for certain what actions will please or annoy them.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement