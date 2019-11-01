The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

The Outer Worlds consumables guide - how to use items

1st November 2019 / 3:02PM

With all the corporations in The Outer Worlds vying for your attention, it can be difficult to know how to effectively use them and which ones you should be seeking out. Some may have the same effects, but last far longer, while the bulk of products out there are just the same type of item repackaged.

The Outer Worlds consumables guide

Our The Outer Worlds consumables guide will go over how to use consumables, both on their own and their inhaler variants, as well as the full list of items.

The Outer Worlds consumables guide contents

The Outer Worlds consumables

How do consumables work in The Outer Worlds?

Consumable items in The Outer Worlds come in a lot of varieties and many of the items have duplicate versions where the only difference is which corporation made it and in some cases, how long they last. They’re found all across Halcyon, either in lootable chests, on dead enemies, or bought from the various vendors and vending machines.

To use them, you could just go to the items menu and use the items as normal. You do also have slots for your inhaler, used by pressing F on your keyboard. The number of charges on your inhaler is on the top left of the screen and is represented by the number of items you have in your inventory. Up to four skill slots available to you if you get the relevant medical skills – details of which are in our The Outer Worlds Skills guide – and you can put anything in there. Got many Fast Ration Pills? You can slap them into a slot to maximise your health regen by a significant amount. You can also combine it with other items such as ones that increase your maximum health, give you Armor Rating, and a lot more.

There are a few items that have addictive substances that cause some temporary effects that are positive and temporary withdrawal effects that kick in afterwards that are negative. Using too many food or drug-based items can also give you flaws, which you can find out just how badly it affects you if you take the flaw in our The Outer Worlds Perks & Flaws guide.

The Outer Worlds healing items

In order to navigate this, I recommend using the search functionality with the items you are looking for or the effect you are looking for. Do note that the weights for each item are the default weights and do not take into account adjustments made by the Hoarder Perk. We’re still collating all the data for this one, but here are the vast majority of consumables in The Outer Worlds.

ItemsEffectTimeWeight
AdrenoHeals 25% health over 2 seconds2 secs0.10
Clive's Special Boarst - A
Clive's Special Boarst - B
Clive's Special Boarst - C		Deals damage over time
Reduces personality attributes		2 secs0.00
Spacer's Chaw
Nico-Pad
Spacer's Corona		Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread
Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread		30 secs0.05
Pipe Patch
Stogie Slims
Cosmic Smoke		Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread
Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread		1 min0.05
Steady Hand
High Society Cigarettes		Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread
Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread		1 min 30 secs0.05
Algae Lager
Zero Gee Brew		Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes
Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception		30 secs0.20
Purpleberry Liqueur
Purpleberry Wine
Spectrum Vodka		Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes
Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception		1 min0.20
Rum and Somethin'
Tripsitout
Iceberg Aged Whiskey		Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes
Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception		1 min 30 secs0.20
Adrena-TimeAdrena-Time High: +20% Movement Speed and Melee Weapon attack speed.
Adrena-Time Crash: -1 all attributes and -10% walking speed.		15 secs0.10
Pre-Sliced Bred
Fast Ration Pill
Mock Apple
Buncha Nanners
Tarmac & Cheese
Bred Noodles
Tripicale Pasta Pack
Wooly Curds
Tileritos		+200% Natural Health regen2 mins0.30
Purpleberry Bunch
Purpleberry Munch
Purpleberry Lunch
Purpleberry Crunch
Knock You Out Bar
NearMaple Syrup		+200% Natural Health regen20 secs0.30
Thinking Cap-let+50% Tactical Time Dilation Recharge rate15 secs0.10
Lubrinesine Spray+50% Tactical Time Dilation Recharge rate20 secs0.10
Tartarus Sauce
Frozen Dinner
Fish Stix
Gourmet Saltuna Fillets
Catch-Up
Boarst 'n Baked Beans
Cysty Chops
I Can't Believe It's Not Boarst
Boarst Wurst
Canned Saltuna in Brine
Cacow Ribs
Cystypig Tumors
Boarst Pockets		+25% Base Health2 mins0.30
Raptidon Meat+25% Base Health2 mins1.00
Dervish Mist+20% Movement Speed
+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed		15 secs0.10
Stimu-Lotion+20% Movement Speed
+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed		20 secs0.10
Energzing Ointment+20% Movement Speed
+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed		25 secs0.10
Ambidextrine+15% Critical Damage
+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage		15 secs0.10
Focusitol Capsule+15% Critical Damage
+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage		20 secs0.10
Oxy-Comp Aromatic+15% Critical Damage
+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage		25 secs0.10
Skin-Tuf Salve+10 Armor Rating15 secs0.10
Metallisys Gel+10 Armor Rating20 secs0.20
Hardineram Elixir+10 Armor Rating25 secs0.10
2-Hour Energy Brew
Trip-Teaz
Purpleberry Fizzy Tea		+1 Mind attributes30 secs0.20
Mo-Ap Fizzy Tea
Gigantsaur Energy Drink
Nanna Spank		+1 Mind attributes1 min0.20
Glacier Water
Fresh Wooly Milk
Fresh Half-Wooly Milk		+1 Mind attributes1 min 30 secs0.20
Mock Apple Juice
Plain 'n Pure Water
>Dehydrated Water Tablets		+1 Body attributes30 secs0.20
Purpleberry Juice
Lemon Slapp
Purpleberry Punch		+1 Body attributes1 min0.20
Cacow Milk+1 Body attributes1 min 30 secs0.20
Ollie Ollie Toxifree-50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects15 secs0.10
Auntie-Biotics Creme-50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects20 secs0.10
Immunosol-50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects25 secs0.10
Pep Pills-50% Companion Ability Cooldown15 secs0.10
Verity's Breath Inhalant-50% Companion Ability Cooldown20 secs0.10
Facial Masque Skin Crème-50% Companion Ability Cooldown25 secs0.10

The Outer Worlds diet toothpaste

The Outer Worlds guide series

