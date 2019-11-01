The Outer Worlds consumables guide - how to use items

With all the corporations in The Outer Worlds vying for your attention, it can be difficult to know how to effectively use them and which ones you should be seeking out. Some may have the same effects, but last far longer, while the bulk of products out there are just the same type of item repackaged.

Our The Outer Worlds consumables guide will go over how to use consumables, both on their own and their inhaler variants, as well as the full list of items.

How do consumables work in The Outer Worlds?

Consumable items in The Outer Worlds come in a lot of varieties and many of the items have duplicate versions where the only difference is which corporation made it and in some cases, how long they last. They’re found all across Halcyon, either in lootable chests, on dead enemies, or bought from the various vendors and vending machines.

To use them, you could just go to the items menu and use the items as normal. You do also have slots for your inhaler, used by pressing F on your keyboard. The number of charges on your inhaler is on the top left of the screen and is represented by the number of items you have in your inventory. Up to four skill slots available to you if you get the relevant medical skills – details of which are in our The Outer Worlds Skills guide – and you can put anything in there. Got many Fast Ration Pills? You can slap them into a slot to maximise your health regen by a significant amount. You can also combine it with other items such as ones that increase your maximum health, give you Armor Rating, and a lot more.

There are a few items that have addictive substances that cause some temporary effects that are positive and temporary withdrawal effects that kick in afterwards that are negative. Using too many food or drug-based items can also give you flaws, which you can find out just how badly it affects you if you take the flaw in our The Outer Worlds Perks & Flaws guide.

The Outer Worlds healing items

The table lists all of the item effects, then all of the items that give you that effect. We’ve sorted this table by the effects rather than the names of the items since many items do the same thing as each other.

In order to navigate this, I recommend using the search functionality with the items you are looking for or the effect you are looking for. Do note that the weights for each item are the default weights and do not take into account adjustments made by the Hoarder Perk. We’re still collating all the data for this one, but here are the vast majority of consumables in The Outer Worlds.

Items Effect Time Weight Adreno Heals 25% health over 2 seconds 2 secs 0.10 Clive's Special Boarst - A

Clive's Special Boarst - B

Clive's Special Boarst - C Deals damage over time

Reduces personality attributes 2 secs 0.00 Spacer's Chaw

Nico-Pad

Spacer's Corona Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread

Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread 30 secs 0.05 Pipe Patch

Stogie Slims

Cosmic Smoke Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread

Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread 1 min 0.05 Steady Hand

High Society Cigarettes Nicotine High:-50% Ranged Weapon Sway and -50% Ranged Weapon Spread

Nicotine Low:+15% Ranged Weapon Sway and +15% Ranged Weapon Spread 1 min 30 secs 0.05 Algae Lager

Zero Gee Brew Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes

Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception 30 secs 0.20 Purpleberry Liqueur

Purpleberry Wine

Spectrum Vodka Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes

Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception 1 min 0.20 Rum and Somethin'

Tripsitout

Iceberg Aged Whiskey Alcohol: +1 Personality attributes

Hangover: -1 Charm, -1 Dexterity, and -1 Perception 1 min 30 secs 0.20 Adrena-Time Adrena-Time High: +20% Movement Speed and Melee Weapon attack speed.

Adrena-Time Crash: -1 all attributes and -10% walking speed. 15 secs 0.10 Pre-Sliced Bred

Fast Ration Pill

Mock Apple

Buncha Nanners

Tarmac & Cheese

Bred Noodles

Tripicale Pasta Pack

Wooly Curds

Tileritos +200% Natural Health regen 2 mins 0.30 Purpleberry Bunch

Purpleberry Munch

Purpleberry Lunch

Purpleberry Crunch

Knock You Out Bar

NearMaple Syrup +200% Natural Health regen 20 secs 0.30 Thinking Cap-let +50% Tactical Time Dilation Recharge rate 15 secs 0.10 Lubrinesine Spray +50% Tactical Time Dilation Recharge rate 20 secs 0.10 Tartarus Sauce

Frozen Dinner

Fish Stix

Gourmet Saltuna Fillets

Catch-Up

Boarst 'n Baked Beans

Cysty Chops

I Can't Believe It's Not Boarst

Boarst Wurst

Canned Saltuna in Brine

Cacow Ribs

Cystypig Tumors

Boarst Pockets +25% Base Health 2 mins 0.30 Raptidon Meat +25% Base Health 2 mins 1.00 Dervish Mist +20% Movement Speed

+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed 15 secs 0.10 Stimu-Lotion +20% Movement Speed

+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed 20 secs 0.10 Energzing Ointment +20% Movement Speed

+20% Melee Weapon Attack Speed 25 secs 0.10 Ambidextrine +15% Critical Damage

+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage 15 secs 0.10 Focusitol Capsule +15% Critical Damage

+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage 20 secs 0.10 Oxy-Comp Aromatic +15% Critical Damage

+25% Bonus to Extra Headshot/Weakspot Damage 25 secs 0.10 Skin-Tuf Salve +10 Armor Rating 15 secs 0.10 Metallisys Gel +10 Armor Rating 20 secs 0.20 Hardineram Elixir +10 Armor Rating 25 secs 0.10 2-Hour Energy Brew

Trip-Teaz

Purpleberry Fizzy Tea +1 Mind attributes 30 secs 0.20 Mo-Ap Fizzy Tea

Gigantsaur Energy Drink

Nanna Spank +1 Mind attributes 1 min 0.20 Glacier Water

Fresh Wooly Milk

Fresh Half-Wooly Milk +1 Mind attributes 1 min 30 secs 0.20 Mock Apple Juice

Plain 'n Pure Water

>Dehydrated Water Tablets +1 Body attributes 30 secs 0.20 Purpleberry Juice

Lemon Slapp

Purpleberry Punch +1 Body attributes 1 min 0.20 Cacow Milk +1 Body attributes 1 min 30 secs 0.20 Ollie Ollie Toxifree -50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects 15 secs 0.10 Auntie-Biotics Creme -50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects 20 secs 0.10 Immunosol -50% Duration of Harmful Status Effects 25 secs 0.10 Pep Pills -50% Companion Ability Cooldown 15 secs 0.10 Verity's Breath Inhalant -50% Companion Ability Cooldown 20 secs 0.10 Facial Masque Skin Crème -50% Companion Ability Cooldown 25 secs 0.10

