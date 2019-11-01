The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

WWE 2K20 gets a much-needed patch

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

1st November 2019 / 2:31PM

2K today slapped a patch on the glitching wound of WWE 2K20, hoping the game’s juddering body wouldn’t phase through a floor then launch into orbit before the process could be completed. The game was mighty buggy when it launched last week, see, and not in subtle ways. Our Matt looked at how fun WWE 2K20 glitches were as long as you weren’t the person playing it. Today’s patch targets a lot of the problem areas, and more patches will follow.

The patch notes’ list of issues targeted also reads a lot like a features list of a wacky physics game from 2015. You’d believe me if I said this came from the marketing materials of a game named Global Wrestling Federation Simulator, right?

  • Gameplay and Controls
  • Graphics and Clipping
  • Hair Physics
  • Hit detection and aiming
  • Interactions with tables, ladders, steel steps, and other objects
  • Referee actions
  • Onscreen button prompts
  • Characters “warping” or moving unnaturally around the arena
  • Crashes and Freezing
  • Image downloads
  • Entrances and attires
  • Universe mode editing and saving
  • Custom and Created Superstars and creation modes
  • Commentary and sound effects
  • Online Stability, matchmaking, desyncs, and lag

Gameplay and Controls AND Hair Physics? Mate I’m there.

More fixes are to come. 2K add that they “expect to roll out additional patches in the near future to address additional concerns.” If they want to bring it up to 2019 memes, they should add a goose. Or Undertale:

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

WWE 2K20 promise a patch for all those wrestling mishaps

8

WWE 2K20 is broken, which is great for anyone not playing it

20

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: The best gaming deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

Black Friday headset deals: The best gaming headsets at the best prices

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: The best gaming deals

The best mice and keyboard deals from around the web this Black Friday

Black Friday headset deals: The best gaming headsets at the best prices

The Outer Worlds skills & attributes guide - character creation overview

But what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long cryogenic sleep...

Black Friday SSD deals: The best NVMe and SATA SSD bargains