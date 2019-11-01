WWE 2K20 gets a much-needed patch
2K today slapped a patch on the glitching wound of WWE 2K20, hoping the game’s juddering body wouldn’t phase through a floor then launch into orbit before the process could be completed. The game was mighty buggy when it launched last week, see, and not in subtle ways. Our Matt looked at how fun WWE 2K20 glitches were as long as you weren’t the person playing it. Today’s patch targets a lot of the problem areas, and more patches will follow.
The patch notes’ list of issues targeted also reads a lot like a features list of a wacky physics game from 2015. You’d believe me if I said this came from the marketing materials of a game named Global Wrestling Federation Simulator, right?
- Gameplay and Controls
- Graphics and Clipping
- Hair Physics
- Hit detection and aiming
- Interactions with tables, ladders, steel steps, and other objects
- Referee actions
- Onscreen button prompts
- Characters “warping” or moving unnaturally around the arena
- Crashes and Freezing
- Image downloads
- Entrances and attires
- Universe mode editing and saving
- Custom and Created Superstars and creation modes
- Commentary and sound effects
- Online Stability, matchmaking, desyncs, and lag
Gameplay and Controls AND Hair Physics? Mate I’m there.
More fixes are to come. 2K add that they “expect to roll out additional patches in the near future to address additional concerns.” If they want to bring it up to 2019 memes, they should add a goose. Or Undertale: