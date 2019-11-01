WWE 2K20 gets a much-needed patch

2K today slapped a patch on the glitching wound of WWE 2K20, hoping the game’s juddering body wouldn’t phase through a floor then launch into orbit before the process could be completed. The game was mighty buggy when it launched last week, see, and not in subtle ways. Our Matt looked at how fun WWE 2K20 glitches were as long as you weren’t the person playing it. Today’s patch targets a lot of the problem areas, and more patches will follow.

The patch notes’ list of issues targeted also reads a lot like a features list of a wacky physics game from 2015. You’d believe me if I said this came from the marketing materials of a game named Global Wrestling Federation Simulator, right?

Gameplay and Controls

Graphics and Clipping

Hair Physics

Hit detection and aiming

Interactions with tables, ladders, steel steps, and other objects

Referee actions

Onscreen button prompts

Characters “warping” or moving unnaturally around the arena

Crashes and Freezing

Image downloads

Entrances and attires

Universe mode editing and saving

Custom and Created Superstars and creation modes

Commentary and sound effects

Online Stability, matchmaking, desyncs, and lag

Gameplay and Controls AND Hair Physics? Mate I’m there.

More fixes are to come. 2K add that they “expect to roll out additional patches in the near future to address additional concerns.” If they want to bring it up to 2019 memes, they should add a goose. Or Undertale: