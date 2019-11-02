The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

The Weekly News Digest: Diablo a-go-go

Read all about it!

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd November 2019 / 9:00PM

Featured post

If you’ve not been following PC games goings-on across the week, catch up on some of the big stories quick in our noncomprehensive Weekly News Digest. Do also read The Updates Update for some of the week’s notable patches and updates.

This week brought a bevvy of Blizzard announcements out BlizzCon, including Diablo IV and Overwatch 2. In welcome anti-exclusive news, EA games are returning to Steam and Death Stranding is coming our way next summer.

BlizzCon started with an apology

Blizzard president J Allen Brack apologised for the clownshoes mishandling of banning a Hearthstone pro player who voiced support for Hong Kong. Though he didn’t exactly say that’s what he was apologising for. Or really apologise. Or say how they’d make amends.

Blizzard announced Diablo IV

They say this one’s going grimdark again, Blizzard say. It’ll also have a seamless shared world thing going on, with other players casually popping up in your game. Also, it has horses.

Blizzard announced World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Because they were out of ways to escalate the MMORPG’s drama with wars and that, they’re just tearing open a hole into the afterlife.

Blizzard announced Overwatch 2

It’ll bring a whole load of PvE and cooperative bits. Overwatch 2 players will share the PvP side with Overwatch 1 players, who’ll get access to all the sequel’s maps and characters.

EA games returning to Steam

After bailing in 2011 to focus on Origin, they’re coming back to Valve’s Store. The first new EA game on PC will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Death Stranding coming to PC in summer

Having read a few console reviews, sure, I’m up for a balance-focused walking simulator in a pretty landscape. The rest of the game… well, we’ll see.

New Zealand banned a game as a “terrorist publication”

It’s a tedious game about a mass shooting, packed full of white supremacist memes. That’s too much for a country which is aggressively legislating and policing in the aftermath of the Christchurch terrorist attack. Because, y’know, ‘thoughts and prayers’ aren’t enough.

Soma and Costume Quest free on Epic

That’s a lovely spread of Halloweening covered, from cutesy costumes to horror I find deeply unsettling even with the safe mode where monsters won’t hurt me.

