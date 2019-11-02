The Weekly News Digest: Diablo a-go-go

If you’ve not been following PC games goings-on across the week, catch up on some of the big stories quick in our noncomprehensive Weekly News Digest. Do also read The Updates Update for some of the week’s notable patches and updates.

This week brought a bevvy of Blizzard announcements out BlizzCon, including Diablo IV and Overwatch 2. In welcome anti-exclusive news, EA games are returning to Steam and Death Stranding is coming our way next summer.

Blizzard president J Allen Brack apologised for the clownshoes mishandling of banning a Hearthstone pro player who voiced support for Hong Kong. Though he didn’t exactly say that’s what he was apologising for. Or really apologise. Or say how they’d make amends.

They say this one’s going grimdark again, Blizzard say. It’ll also have a seamless shared world thing going on, with other players casually popping up in your game. Also, it has horses.

Because they were out of ways to escalate the MMORPG’s drama with wars and that, they’re just tearing open a hole into the afterlife.

It’ll bring a whole load of PvE and cooperative bits. Overwatch 2 players will share the PvP side with Overwatch 1 players, who’ll get access to all the sequel’s maps and characters.

After bailing in 2011 to focus on Origin, they’re coming back to Valve’s Store. The first new EA game on PC will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Having read a few console reviews, sure, I’m up for a balance-focused walking simulator in a pretty landscape. The rest of the game… well, we’ll see.

It’s a tedious game about a mass shooting, packed full of white supremacist memes. That’s too much for a country which is aggressively legislating and policing in the aftermath of the Christchurch terrorist attack. Because, y’know, ‘thoughts and prayers’ aren’t enough.

That’s a lovely spread of Halloweening covered, from cutesy costumes to horror I find deeply unsettling even with the safe mode where monsters won’t hurt me.