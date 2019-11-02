The Weekly Updates Update: Your Steamy Destiny in the Pacific

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd November 2019 / 6:00PM

In all the hubbub of the week, you might’ve missed some of the patches and updates rolled out to games. Presenting the Weekly Updates Update, a noncomprehensive roundup of new maps and characters and balance tweaks and fixes and such which caught my eye over the week – including a few we haven’t posted about.

This week, Destiny got a new dungeon, Battlefield went to the Pacific, WWE 2K20 got a little less busted, and Halloween continued.

Battlefield V invaded the Pacific theatre

New maps, factions, vehicles, and weapons are in as the fight expands to somewhere sunnier.

Destiny 2 added a new dungeon and started Halloween festivities

The new three-player dungeon, Pit of Heresy, is pretty fun! Also, the new public wave survival mode Altars of Sorrow is great for being a big idiot who just wants to spawncamp moonmonsters.

Fortnite’s Storm King LTM is a wild big boss battle

The Halloween event is a cooperative battle against a honking great multi-phase boss. Fortnite PvE? It’ll never catch on.

Steam’s library has a new look

That’s a thing. Steam Remote Play Together, the handy tech which lets you play local multiplayer online with non-local friends, is now in there for everyone too.

WWE 2K20 is less of a mess

But considering how it started, that’s not saying much.

Final Fantasy XIV crosses over with Nier: Automata in a new raid

This is my redemption song.

CS:GO ended key reselling to fight money laundering

Actual fraudulent money laundering. Might wanna look at your whole economy a bit closer there, Valve.

Warframe welcomed The Old Blood

Sadly, this is nothing to do with Bloodborne. The update added a system which sounds similar to Shadows Of Mordor’s Nemesis? A Kuva Lich boss will build an organisation of minions we’ll need to put the squeeze on to track down and end the Lich. The melee system overhaul continued too.

Dicey Dungeons gave enemies costumes for Halloween

They are ADORABLE.

Disclosure: Dicey Dungeons lead dev Terry Cavanagh is a pal.

