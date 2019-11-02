What are we all playing this weekend?

Here we are, Halloween is over, and video games are still fun of Halloween events. Bit weird. Feels a bit sad. Get over it, yeah? Okay, I did once keep a Christmas up until April because I missed the council’s pick-up days and came to quite like having it around. Maybe this Halloween will regrow on me. Even if the shops are quite loudly insisting I now start celebrating Christmas. I can’t maintain these levels of excitement forever, The Man.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
Alice has been fired.
Alice L
Alice is away for EGX Berlin.
Alice O
I finally made time to pick up Mutazione (disclosure: pals worked on it) and yes, I’ll meet people and grow things this weekend, thank you.
Astrid
Astrid has been fired.
Dave
I’ve been steadily ploughing my way through The Outer Worlds, and this weekend I’ll get to play some of it, but not a ton. I’ll be doing even better things than playing games, most notably looking after an adorable border collie who may or may not be scared of fireworks (he’s a little bit single-minded, so I might be able to distract him with a ball). As for other games, I may go back to Grandia HD, but there will also be some Pokémon Go – because I also need the walk.
Graham
I’ve just returned from two weeks on holiday, and it’s Disco Elysium that’s most calling to me. Should I put points into Contrarian and decide that I hate it just to be different, or points into Bore so that I like it because it seems smart and I want others to think I’m smart too? Hmm.
Katharine
I started playing Eliza earlier in the week and I’m completely hooked on it, so I will probably be playing more of that. The voice acting is incredible, and I love all the different reactions characters have to the idea of a digital mental health assistant. More please.
After wetting my beak with its Beta, I’m finally ready to get stuck into the release version of Planet Zoo, in preparation for my review on Wednesday. So I’ll be playing that all weekend. In fact, I’m playing it right now! Bye!
Ollie
Ollie is away.
Sin
Sin is away.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
