The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
12

Can't Stop Playing: Disco Elysium

Lukewarm takes incoming

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

4th November 2019 / 3:34PM

Featured post

Don’t come any closer, pal. I’ve got a gun. Oh wait, maybe I don’t, because I pawned it when I was extremely drunk, and I didn’t do a deal with the corrupt union boss to get it back. Oh dear, now a voice in my head that says it’s Electrochemistry is trying to convince me to get drunk. I must be in bleak but lovely RPG Disco Elysium.

Disco Elysium should not, logically, exist. A group of artists from Estonia banded together and spent five years making a detective RPG, set in and around one city district, in an alternate world where post-communism collides with post-disco. It’s proudly inspired by sacred cows of PC gaming like the original Fallout, and Planescape: Torment, but it doesn’t slaughter your best bovine pals. No, it wheels out it’s own prize heifer and is like “Look at this mad sonnovuhbitch.” And also the cow is wearing an ushanka, probably.

Disco Elysium ain’t yer mama’s RPG. The skill system is represented as a cacophony of different voices, louder in your head the more skill points you’ve given them. In other words, the better you are at punching things, the more you will want to punch them — and you will also constantly find yourself having conversations with the punching impulse. Or with your necktie. Or a dead body.

It’s also a very holistic game. Everything that happens matters, or at least feels like it does, which makes conversations seem impossibly weighty. Even more so because the city block you’re in is claustrophobic in more ways than one, and is existing on a knife edge, with different political and economic interests pulling it on either side.

I reviewed Disco Elysium, and I really like it, but I find it hard to articulate my thoughts about it. I, frankly, can’t get my head around large swathes of it. It’s a game that says and does a lot. About politics, economics, sociology, class. And disco. And Dungeons & Dragons. Matt grappled with some of the philosophy. We’ve barely even begun. It has layers. Liek onyon.

It feels destined to be one of those Significant with a capital S PC games, for good or ill. My Inland Empire is telling me we should write more about it. Stay tuned for that.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (12)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Disco Elysium

My uncle told me "disco biscuits" is slang for bad drugs

131

Disco Elysium Thought Cabinet: the Thoughts system explained

Cogito ergo sum confusus

1

Disco Elysium skills & character creation: Intellect, Psyche, Physique, Motorics, and the 24 skills explained

Don't worry; I spent about an hour on character creation too

5

Buy Disco Elysium on GOG and get UnderRail for free

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

It was business as usual at Blizzcon despite Hong Kong protests

But protesters still hope they raised awareness

2

The Ducky One 2 isn't perfect, but it's still one of the best keyboards I've ever used

Duck duck goose

1

Steam Charts: Recycled Air Edition

Dream Hearts

34

Nuclear Throne fan expansion adds new areas and parrots