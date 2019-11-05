Dragon Age writer David Gaider's videogame musical Chorus hits its funding goal

It’s time to face the music. It’s time to light the lights. After a little under a month, Summerfall Studios’ mythical murder mystery Chorus has been successfully funded on Fig and announced a suite of stretch goals to shoot for in the campaign’s closing days. More than just another RPG with words from the bloke wot wrote Dragon Age, David Gaider, Chorus wants to be a toe-tapping musical, with stretch goals appropriately promising more songs, stories and smooching.

Forget whether videogames have found their Citizen Kane – Summerfall want to prove that they can create the medium’s Hamilton. Gaider and friends debuted Chorus last month, showing off a musical, mythical visual novel-style adventure game. After getting involved with an otherworldly murder, leading lady Grace is pulled into a world of Ancient Greek gods.

Regardless of whether she ends up fighting or flirting with each of these disgruntled deities, you can be sure they’ll make their feelings known through song. You will, too, joining in to twist tunes towards the direction you want this production to head in.

Chorus successfully raised $600,000 (£466k) on Fig over the last month, that strangest of crowdfunding sites. Gaider announced the news alongside composer Austin Wintory (of Journey and The Banner Saga fame, among others) and managing director Liam Esler to announce the news on Twitter this morning.

Ahead of achieving their funding goal, Summerfall unsealed a list of stretch goals for Chorus. As can only be expected from the team’s history at BioWare, this means two more mythical companions to smooch. With just under five days to go until the campaign wraps up, it’s hard to tell how many of these will be reached. Could you scrounge together an extra $300k for full voice acting in one week? I’m quite sure I couldn’t.

Chorus is expected to launch on Steam in 2021, with the potential for “multiple storefronts” down the road.