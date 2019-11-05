The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Everspace 2 blasts out of the Kickstarter nebula fully funded

Craig Pearson

Contributor

5th November 2019 / 3:55PM

I’m finally at a place in life where I can write about a space game Kickstarter without checking my savings account first. Sorry, Everspace 2. You might already be funded, but you won’t be joining Elite Dangerous, Star Citizen, Infinity: Battlescape, or the sadly dead Limit Theory on my bank statement. But well done, Rockfish. You are now free to spread your wings and to build the open-world, free-roaming space blammer you promised everyone.

Here’s what got everyone to pop those wallets to the tune of €503,478:

The previous Everspace was a very different game: a dogfighting space roguelike that sent you through procedurally-generated levels, forcing you ever onwards with the threat of permadeath. Everspace 2 isn’t that. They’re pitching it as a hack & slash RPG, with “classes, loot, skills, and talents”, but in space. It has a proper campaign, a stable of ships to build, side-missions to take up, and loot to seek out. Instead of choosing a route, you head out and look for adventure in an expanded world. For the first time, players can descend down to planet surfaces and dogfight over hand-crafted colonies that mix in with the game’s procedural elements.

Their YouTube channel is absolutely rammed with streams that they’ve archived from the campaign. Hours and hours of footage that shows what’s been made so far. Here’s an extreme amount of stream from the final hours of the Kickstarter. It covers setting up a ship, exploring space, and more. It also shows that the game is already deep into development. I’m sure if they missed their KS goal that it wouldn’t have been an issue.

We’ll have to wait until 2021 to play it.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The bestest games of EGX 2019

Turns out there were a lot

4

Modders have created Dark Souls' first custom map - and it's from Half-Life

2

Red Dead Redemption 2's frequent crashes are putting a stop to wild west antics

7

Wot I Think: Manifold Garden

Turn again

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Modders have created Dark Souls' first custom map - and it's from Half-Life

2

Red Dead Redemption 2's frequent crashes are putting a stop to wild west antics

7

Wot I Think: Manifold Garden

Turn again

3

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review: A decent 1080p card that's utterly superfluous

I don't even...

2