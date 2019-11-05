The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
21

Have You Played...Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge?

How much wood could a woodchuck chuck...

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

5th November 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post monkey island 2 lechucks revenge

Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge will always be among my favourite LucasArts games. The sequel to The Secret Of Monkey Island was where things got a lot more Pythonesque. But it’s a lot more than just a treasure hunt and a barrel of laughs, it was very clever for its time.

The music in Monkey Island 2 is still fascinating. Walking through different areas in the first town, for example, will seamlessly transition the music into slightly different version of the same track. Heading inside the dry cleaners will bring out some trumpets, while Wally’s cartographer’s studio gives you strings.

It’s also the entry in the series where the gags are at their peak, especially for the curious player. If you try to “pick up” the ship charter woman you’ll get a whole bevvy of cutting rejections, and if you go through all the colour options when talking to Herman Toothrot, there’s a great lesson in philosophy to be found. There’s even a couple of Star Wars references for good measure, as if you needed any other reminders that this was a LucasArts game.

If you want to play it, the remake a few years back has flavours of both old and new and is well worth your time, even if the game doesn’t quite stick the landing.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (21)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Raised By Screens, Chapter 7: Monkey Island 2

The Sound Of Monkey Island

18

More Than Nostalgia: In Defense Of Remakes & Re-Releases

Re-evaluating the classics

80

How Ron Gilbert Would/Wouldn't Remake Monkey Island

96

Monkey Island 2 Spec Ed Review On PCG.com

37

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

SkateBird x Jazz Mickle's Pro Cap Wearer Do A Spoopy Combo is a free feathered fashion show

MOLEK-SYNTEZ is a new Zachtronics game about making drugs in a cold Romanian apartment

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now - but not on Steam

14

Microsoft Japan trialed a four day week and saw a 40% increase in productivity

13