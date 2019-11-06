The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
13

Diablo IV's Barbarian looks brutal in 24 minutes of skeleton bashing

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

6th November 2019 / 5:08PM

Sticks and stones may break on bones, but fists will never fail me. Now that Diablo 4 has emerged from its crypt, soaked in the blood of countless demons and undead ne’er-do-wells, we’re starting to get more glimpses into the Action-RPG’s grimdark fourth offering. Fitting, then, that our first extended look at the next dungeon-looter isn’t some cowardly archer or wimpy wizard, but a brutal 24-minute look at a house-sized slab of beef knocking down skeletons with a whopping great stick.

GameInformer have posted 24 minutes of Barbarian bashing antics from their visit to Blizzard HQ. There’s a no-commentary version of this vid up on their site, but it’s a bugger to embed – besides, we’re a tough lot here at RPS. We’ll bear through this one personal hell.

Right off the bat, we get a good look at the built Barbarians to pick from. Our tour guides immediately show their failings by not siding with Diablo’s classic “Sonya” look – a style I often reckon I’d bear a striking resemblance to if it weren’t for my flat’s proximity to a half-decent chippy.

Now, I tend towards ranged classes in action RPGs. Melee combat so often feels weightless, losing the flair that comes from a good fireball or magic gunshot. But the Barbarian here looks absolutely brutal, with meaty hits shaking both screen and skeleton. Even if you’re still slaughtering brutes by the billion, it’s a much heavier looking game than Diablo 3’s fairground assault of spell trails and particle fireworks.

After a brief cave bash, the game shifts into a transitional cinematic before exploding into a sweeping vista. This is Skasglen, a barren land modelled on cheery old Scotland (do you get it?!). The grim, black-rocked glens certainly bear resemblance to the likes of Shetland, but the accents all come with more of an Irish twist than bonny Caledonian brogue.

Besides, there’s nary a Greggs in sight. Did you even do your research?

I haven’t had a personal on-site Diablo demonstration, but we sent resident Blizz boffin Jay out to Blizzcon last weekend. Jay had a shot at the same demo, opting to play the Druid, and sat down to chat with dungeon designer Zavan Haroutnian.

Of course, Blizzcon was a strange one this year. President J Allen Brack failed to convincingly apologise for their punishment of Hearthstone pro Blitzchung, while protestors outside the show spent the weekend trying to break through the announcement buzz.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (13)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Diablo IV announced, looking awfully bloody

78

A cheeky hint of Diablo IV ahead of BlizzCon

45

Rumour: Blizzard cancelled a StarCraft FPS "like Battlefield"

11

Blizzard are on their second crack at Diablo 4, claims report

44

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

No Players Online offers free spooks on the empty servers of a dead multiplayer game

5

Fortnite's newest toy is a harpoon gun

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC settings guide: How to get the best performance

All aboard the rootin' tootin' frame rate machine

8

How Magic: The Gathering card sets are designed

If you go down to the woods today...

4