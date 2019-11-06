The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Skip the snowy tutorial and trot into town with these Red Dead Redemption 2 saves

Craig Pearson

Contributor

6th November 2019 / 4:38PM

Red Dead Redemption 2 has landed on the PC with all the grace of a bow-legged varmint drunk on moonshine. We’ve seen it first-hand. Hardware Sheriff Katharine headed into her gaming jail, ready to take on the Wild West’s most fearsome settings menu, but there was a crashing sound and a flaming cartwheel came rolling out.

There might be some comfort to those of you dealing with crashes, particularly if you’re being forced to replay the opening’s ponderous trod through the snow, because there’s a couple of chapter skipping save games already online. If you’re sick of the sight of the snow, or if you just played it before on console and can’t face a do-over, here’s what to do.

They’re not technically mods, but they’re up on the R2D2 Nexus page. If you just want to get past the snow-bound intro section, then grab RDR2 – Intro Completed Save File.

Find your save game folder here: C:\Users\\Documents\Rockstar Games\Red Dead Redemption 2\Profiles

The downloaded .rar file has a folder with a few files in it. You’re looking for “SRDR30000”. Copy it over to your Profiles folder and you should be able to avoid the opening.

If you’re really keen, there are more saves to leap past Chapter 2 and Chapter 3. It’s the same deal, just grab the lowest number “SRDR” file from the folder and copy them to your profile folder.

The further you go into the game, the more you’ll be giving up to the previous player’s decisions. It doesn’t matter at all with the first save, but the other two are well-trodden paths in someone else’s shoes, so keep that in mind.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC pre-order: where to buy it and what's included

7

Red Dead Redemption 2's frequent crashes are putting a stop to wild west antics

44

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now - but not on Steam

129

Nvidia have come up with a list of graphics cards for playing Red Dead 2 at 60fps and it ain't purdy

30

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

No Players Online offers free spooks on the empty servers of a dead multiplayer game

5

Fortnite's newest toy is a harpoon gun

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC settings guide: How to get the best performance

All aboard the rootin' tootin' frame rate machine

8

Diablo IV's Barbarian looks brutal in 24 minutes of skeleton bashing

13