The Sims 4 Discover University is a millennial horror game

It’s comforting to know that The Sims 4 is still ticking along with new expansions. The world doesn’t need to hold its breath waiting, wondering, worrying about more Sims. We’re getting more. We’re always getting more. We’re getting more in about 9 days. The next expansion, The Sims 4 Discover University, brings the terrifying world of further education to the series.

It adds a couple of schools to enrol in. The classy, woody, probably stuffy University of Britechester, and the modern Foxbury Institute. That one has robots. You deal with classes, roommates, scholarships, and more esoteric school activities. Yes, secret societies. It‘s all so wholesome, and not at all like Animal House.

It’s also a millennial horror game, where you plan a career path and work towards it. I can see myself waking up in the middle of the night, screaming that my Sim went to class naked and failed an exam in… Villainy? That’s an option? Actually, that’s kind of cool. There’s also the absolutely terrifying prospect of getting into a lifetime of debt with no guarantee of a better life at the end of it all: “Your Sims also have the opportunity to take out student loans to help fund their education, but be aware that payments will be due as soon as they graduate.”

That’s a bit much, EA. How are the characters going to afford all the expansion pack’s new furniture if they can’t even pay for ramen?

The Sims 4 Discover University is out on November 15 on Origin. I wonder if it’ll be coming to Steam?

