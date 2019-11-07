The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Counter-Strike's creator will reveal MMO shooter PLAN 8 next week

Craig Pearson

Contributor

7th November 2019 / 2:00PM

The dramatically named Korean developer Pearl Abyss has three new games whirring away on their development PCs. The developers of Black Desert Online are working on three new MMOs: one shooter from the creator of Counter-Strike, one child-friendly jaunt, and one fantasy game. The three games have a proper reveal planned for on November 14, during Pearl Abyss Connect at G-STAR 2019. For now, we know they’re called PLAN 8, Crimson Desert, and DokeV, alongside a handful of other details.

Ex-colleague of mine Minh Le (we were both at Facepunch) is heading up PLAN 8. It’s playing to his strengths as one of the creators of Counter-Strike, being an MMO shooter. Players will zip into exosuits (are there such things as innersuits?) and almost certainly shoot at each other.

DokeV is a casual “collectable MMORPG” for all ages. “Collectable” seems to suggest something Pokemonish, though in this you collect dreams. The art is as cute as my cat’s butt wiggle when she does the toilet, but that’s all I know.

Crimson Desert is an open-world fantasy MMORPG. It’s a triple tribe war for control of the Pywell continent. The naming convention suggests some sort of connection to Black Desert Online, but we won’t find out until the reveal. Previous form suggests the character creator will be worth owning on its own.

Aside from revealing their new treats, they’ll also be showing off more of Shadow Arena, their Black Desert Online battle royale spin-off. The closed beta has a sign-up page just waiting for you, and will run from Nov 21 to Nov 24.

The reveal of all these will be streamed here on Nov 14 13.00 KST, which is 4am in the UK. I will be in bed. We’ll have more information on all three new announcements plus Shadow Arena shortly afterwards, as Jay Castello is headed out to G-Star for us to see the games and talk to the developers.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Black Desert Online

A truly memorable MMORPG.

111

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Managing And Upgrading Gear In Black Desert Online

Shifting gear

61

How To Build A Production Empire In Black Desert Online

How to make NPCs work for you

21

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Red Dead Redemption 2

How the west was fun

Red Dead Online modes - all Showdown & PvP modes in RDR2 explained

Grab yer Carbine and saddle up!

Red Dead Online Make It Count guide - How to win RDR2's Battle Royale mode

It's one-hit-kill in this fast-paced Battle Royale mode

Red Dead Online Fear of the Dark guide - How to win as both Hunters and Night Stalkers

The Night is dark and full of Stalkers