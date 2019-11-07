The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds Teamfight Tactics guide [9.20]

Have you played... Starman?

Lights on, lights off

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

7th November 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

The full title of this is Starman: Tale Of Light, apparently. I used to think the little person in this was an astronaut, because the title is Starman, but looking at it again it could also be a beekeeper. Or possibly a lepidopterist, because the lights you collect turn into butterflies.

It’s a very slow paced game, this. A puzzle game, where you must find and collect a little ball of light, amidst the ruins of… something. A civilisation, maybe. One place looks like an abandoned fair ground. Or an old cruise liner. Doing so involves, often, moving light around, in a cube, or through little portals.

It’s not so hard that you’ll throw your keyboard across the room, but it’s not easy either. It’s very good, Starman

