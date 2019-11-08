Divinity: Original Sin 2's free Order & Magic DLC makes it easier to keep a kitty as a pet

Divinity: Original Sin 2 has had a couple of free Gift Bags drop already. Think of them as small mutators that add little features to the base game which you can toggle on or off. The first bag added new customisation options and a respec mirror onboard the Lady Vengeance. Bag two had herb gardens, talent tweaks, and action point increases. But bag three, Order & Magic, is the latest and greatest. It has a toggle called “Nine Lives” that adds a whistle that will summon the black cat.

This is my cat, so that explains why I’m excited. She is Layla, and she’s the best. To summon her, all I need to do is open the fridge.

If you search for “Divinity: Original Sin 2 black cat” on Google, you’re met with an absolute deluge of posts about people trying to keep the cat alive, so this new little toggle should at least help. You transform the kitty into a follower and can summon it whenever you want to.

Continuing with that theme, “Pet Power” enhances your summoning class and infusion spells. It enables you to cast infusion spells on all available summons, not just your own demon. Each summoned helper will receive a skill based on its own elemental type.

If you want something a bit more intense than the love Layla can bring you, the “Combat Randomiser” toggle sounds interesting. Each fight you get into will add randomised statuses to an enemy, meaning you’ll never be able to perfectly plan ahead for a fight.

The “Hagglers” tweak will let you spread your haggling throughout your party, so you don’t need to swap to a specific character in order to take advantage of the skill.

“Sourcerous Sundries” brings a new vendor into the game in all the major hubs. Their inventory is full of exotic artifacts that can upgrade a character’s gear to the level of the player, and I assume you can haggle with them.

Got too much inventory rattling about? “Improved Organisation” adds special bags that will automatically organise your gear.

It’s all out now, and you won’t have to do anything. It’ll be added to your menu, so all you need to do is enable any of the perks that take your fancy.

Disclaimer: Adam Smith used to work for RPS before moving to Larian as a writer. Sniff.