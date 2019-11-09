What are we all playing this weekend?

We are in a boring, sickly stage between seasonal events. Not quite Christmas, and yet we are still eating left over Halloween sweets in the office. I started this morning with an orange drumstick lolly. We don’t even break up the drudgery with a pre-Christmas Christmas giving thanks for… killing a turkey? Wearing belts on hats? Colonialism? I am unsure, but I do know that, while I respect so many things about North American foods, I have had sweet potato with marshmallow on top and you people are maniacs. I also know that there are, at least, a lot of video games!

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee I’m on holiday from this weekend, so maybe I will play lots of things. I’m currently in the middle of Control and I want to do another check in on Foundation, and another run in Disco Elysium. I might even attack the cowboy game again. Who knows? Alice L Alice is on holiday. Alice O Alice is on holiday as well. Astrid Astrid is also on holiday. Dave Dave, too, is on holiday! Graham I’m playing Football Manager 2020‘s beta ahead of next week’s release. It feels like work. I love Football Manager, but only once I get in to a particular career, a particular story, and start to care about the players and teams involved. Until that happens, it feels like having a second job. Katharine With the RPS Advent Calendar fast approaching, I’ll be attempting to mop up some biggies from earlier in the year that I haven’t had time to play yet. I won’t reveal which ones, though, because that would spoil the fun. Matt I’ve got next week off, which means my brain can finally sink into something big and chunky like Disco Elysium without the unjustified niggle that it’s taking up too much of my free time. I’m not sure when my brain started doing this with RPGs, but here we are. Maybe I’ll make the most of it and check out The Outer Worlds too. Matthew Saturday begins a week-long holiday, which I’m probably going to use to play all the things competing for spots in the RPS Advent Calendar. Will finally have the time to dig into Disco Elysium. Or I might just spend it checking out Kojima’s latest bullshit. Nate I’ve been desperate to return to Planet Zoo ever since I finished my review on Tuesday morning, so I’ll be doing a good deal of that at the weekend. Might have a go at a couple of smaller titles that’ve been knocking around my inbox – there’s a fun little physics puzzler called Gatlin’ that I fancy a go at, especially since I rarely play that sort of game. Ollie I’ll be continuing to dive repeatedly into the paths of overpowered long-ranged shotguns and impossible-to-avoid one-hit-kill proximity mines in Modern Warfare. There’s plenty wrong with this game, but it’s also the most fun I’ve had in a multiplayer FPS since my glory days as a preteen with godlike reflexes playing Medal of Honor: Allied Assault online. Sin I will probably play a bit more AI War 2, which has settled into a strange, dabbley role where I play for 20 minutes, then do something else for a while. Which is fine, but lord it takes some time. I’ve also had a bizarre hankering to go back to Wurm Online, or something like it, which is awkward because it’s horribly dated but there’s nothing really like it. And I don’t have the time for that anyway. And anything like it tends to be filled with griefing dickheads. Hmm.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?