Teamfight Tactics - TFT set 2 items cheat sheet [9.22]

It began with the Sword of the Divine, but now many more items have been changed since the introduction of TFT set 2. A whole host of new items and altered recipes mean that every, single TFT cheat sheet needs an update, in particular, the alterations to many of the Spatula based item combinations.

TFT item cheat sheet [9.22] guide

Our TFT item cheat sheet guide has all the cheat sheets, up to date as of the latest patch, which is TFT 9.22. You can use them any time you need when playing the game. There are also the stats and abilities for every single TFT item, including the new Sparring Glove items.

TFT items work in very different ways from most auto-battlers. Instead of just equipping an item onto a champion, you will be able to combine two items together to not only make an item with both the bonuses of its ingredients, but also a unique bonus for the item itself.

To do this, you obtain items by either defeating Minions or drafting them pre-equipped from drafted champions. There are certain chances of how often items drop in the minion stages, which you can find in our TFT gold guide. As for how to equip items, just left-click and drag onto the champion of choice and release the mouse button to give that champion the item.

Cheat sheets created by Dave Irwin and Ollie Toms.

TFT items cheat sheet set 2 [9.22]

You can save the image above – the TFT items cheat sheet – to use alongside your games of TFT. This includes all of the combined items, what they do, and the items you need to combine in order to make them. It also includes all of the Sparring Gloves items.

Just to completely clarify, all combined items retain both of the combined basic item’s stats. The biggest change from the beta period for TFT is that the Spatula no longer doubles the other combined item’s stats, so mixing the B.F. Sword and Spatula will only give you a +15 Attack Damage boost and the Youmuu’s Ghostblade effect of making the champion an assassin in addition to their other traits.

We’ll also be breaking down the cheat sheet into multiple separate sheets for each of the primary weapons.

B.F. Sword – TFT items cheat sheet [9.22]

Most of the items that are created with the B.F. Sword are good for Assassins, but there are a few niche cases where some are universally beneficial, and other specific edge cases. Do consult our TFT items cheat sheet, table, and tips for more information.

B.F. Sword TFT tips

If an Assassin can easily kill their target, this makes things get crazier.

Guardian Angel can be stuck onto your most valued champion to make them survive for longer. That champion keeps its Mana and de-agro attackers upon revival.

Zeke’s Herald is universally decent for team comps that need that extra attack speed.

Attack boosts based on maximum health does seem to benefit bulkier champions more than Assassins, but it’s still a good fit.

Spear of Shojin allows for certain champions to use high damage abilities more often.

Bloodthirster is good for high DPS champions, while Hextech Gunblade is better for defensive ones.

is good for high DPS champions, while Hextech Gunblade is better for defensive ones. Infinity Edge is particularly good for Assassins as it makes their critical strikes deal more damage.

Recurve Bow – TFT items cheat sheet [9.22]

Out of all the basic items for item recipes, Recurve Bow makes the best item in the game overall. They’re especially good for Rangers and other champions that attack at range, though individual champions benefit from certain items. Our TFT items cheat sheet and table have the stats, while the tips underneath go into why you should make these items.

Recurve Bow TFT tips

Giant Slayer is best suited to bulkier champions with lots of HP.

Phantom Dancer, on the other hand, is a good counter against Critical Strike focused champions like Assassins.

Titanic Hydra is good for bulkier champions, including Cho’Gath and others with high HP.

is good for bulkier champions, including Cho’Gath and others with high HP. Guinsoo’s Rageblade should be put on the champion with high attack damage to increase their DPS.

Rapid Firecannon is one the best items in the game, particularly if you slap it onto champions like Volibear.

Statikk Shiv should be reserved for champions with high attack speed so that it triggers often.

Runaan’s Hurricane is a lot better now than it was and is a lot more playable.

Adding more attack to ranged champions each time is crazy, especially as it stacks.

Needlessly Large Rod – TFT items cheat sheet [9.22]

Champions that care about magic, such as Sorcerers and Elementalists, are the main sources for most of these items, but these items can be used for specific champions too. Learn more about who they are in our tips below, while both the TFT items cheat sheet and table include all of the stats.

Needlessly Large Rod TFT tips

Locket of the Iron Solari is a great item for vulnerable Sorcerers for countering the initial burst of damage from Assassins.

Hextech Gunblade can help defensive champions with its healing.

Morellonomicon is fantastic to use on champions with AOE abilities.

is fantastic to use on champions with AOE abilities. Guinsoo’s Rageblade should be reserved for champions that need attack speed boost to deal lots of DPS. Volibear is a good candidate.

Luden’s Echo makes spells from Mages, or other abilities for other champions even more potent with splash damage.

Critical Strikes on abilities is a godsend for all spellcasters.

Tear of the Goddess – TFT items cheat sheet [9.22]

Items made from the Tear of the Goddess rely on having mana abilities to care about. Sorcerers and Elementalists are obviously good ones to equip them to, but there are decent items that are useful for other champions. Look to our tips for which champions you should equip the combined items, as well as the TFT items cheat sheet and table for the recipes themselves.

Tear of the Goddess TFT tips

Spear of Shojin is good for champions who you’d like to use their abilities more often.

Frozen Heart is one option for countering anyone running Ranger builds.

Redemption for any champion that you have in the centre of a team comp or bulky tanks such as Knights.

Luden’s Echo is fantastic for Mages and magic users, particularly those with AOE spells.

Hush is the bane of Mages and any builds that rely on abilities as silence will shut them down.

Statikk Shiv is best given to those with high attack speed so that the sparks fly a lot more often.

Seraph’s Embrace is another fantastic item for Magesor any high-damage ability used frequently.

Hand of Justice can be placed on your main DPS for either damage dealing or life-restoring properties.

Chain Vest – TFT item cheat sheet [9.22]

Chain Vest items are particularly good for Wardens, though other bulky tanks also gain a lot out of certain ones. We have the cheat sheet above, but also tips on each item as to when to use them and a table with all the stats.

Chain Vest TFT tips

Guardian Angel is good on the champion you’d like to keep alive the longest. You keep Mana and de-agro attackers upon revival.

Phantom Dancer makes Assassins job a lot harder as it protects against Critical Strikes. Put on your backline champion.

Red Buff is great for countering defensive builds.

Locket of the Iron Solari and Thornmail, on the other hand, are great for bolstering more vulnerable champions.

Sword Breaker is a bit more of a niche case, useful against high-damaging melee attackers but not much else.

Frozen Heart is mostly for countering Ranger builds.

Iceborn Gauntlet is a fantastic defensive option for your tanks.

Negatron Cloak – TFT items cheat sheet [9.22]

Items using Negatron Cloak are mostly universal as they have some of the most powerful abilities in the game. There’s only one item where the ability may not benefit the wearer, so to find out which, look at our tips as well as the TFT items cheat sheet or table for specific stats.

Negatron Cloak TFT tips

Bloodthirster is great for high DPS champions, Rangers, or Assassins.

Sword Breaker can do decent work for defensive champions trying to break through.

Zephyr can be good for getting rid of problematic champions, though reliably hitting the correct champion isn’t possible.

Ionic Spark may have seen damage reduction, but it still triggers often.

Dragon’s Claw’s magic resistance has been reduced a lot, but when combined with Mystics, it becomes insanely good.

Runaan’s Hurricane got a big buff, so slap that bad boy on your high DPS champions.

Hush can also shut down builds that rely on abilities with surprising consistency.

Quicksilver makes crowd control a thing of the past.

Giant’s Belt – TFT items cheat sheet [9.22]

Giant’s Belt items tend to lean towards champions with higher HP totals. You can have a gander at our TFT items set 2 cheat sheet, tips for each item, and the table for the stats to learn more.

Giant’s Belt TFT tips

Zeke’s Herald is a generally useful item if you have multiple champions that need that extra boost.

Red Buff is great for countering defensive builds.

Warmog’s Armor is insane when equipped to your bulkier champions, but any high HP champion benefits from it.

Titanic Hydra is also good if you want your tank to deal damage to multiple opponents.

Morellonomicon is item designed to counter bulky champions and is particularly good on AOE abilities.

Redemption should be reserved for allies that are in the centre of your team or bulky tanks. Wardens can be good candidates for this.

Trap Claw is also another one for any champion who gets killed easily.

Spatula – TFT items cheat sheet 9.22

Since most of the Spatula items merely make up numbers for their respective trait, there isn’t really much to say about them other than craft them if you need to make up numbers or give a specific trait perk to a champion. Look at our TFT item cheat sheet or table for the stats and what they make your champions into, as well as the few tips we do have for certain Spatula items.

Spatula tips

If you ever, ever, have two spatulas in your inventory, make a Force of Nature for a free extra champion slot on the battlefield. You can thank me later.

All other Spatula items make extra champions of their respective trait, but they also grant that champion the applicable bonus that the class gets when reaching thresholds.

Sparring Glove – TFT items cheat sheet 9.22

The newest of the items that have been created especially for TFT, they include items that don’t really fit in anywhere else, but all have some rather incredible powers fit for the item they’re combined with. So the Infinity Edge is great for Assassins, Repeating Crossbow for Rangers, etc.

Sparring Gloves tips

Infinity Edge is particularly good for Assassins as it makes their critical strikes deal more damage.

Repeating Crossbow is great for rangers.

Jeweled Gauntlet is fantastic for spellcasters.

Hand of Justice is a good option for any champion, either tanks or damage dealers. It’s a bit random though.

Iceborn Gauntlet is really good for tankier champions.

If you find a champion gets surrounded too often, Quicksilver helps out.

Another great item for all champions is the Trap Claw, particularly ones that get killed easily.

Thief’s Gloves are truly random, so put it on any champion.

Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?

TFT guide [9.20] – Overview of TFT and top tips to win you games.

Comps TFT 9.21 – A collection of the best team comps to invest in.

TFT tier list 9.21 – The complete champion’s tier list with all the skills and stats.

TFT set 2 traits [9.22] - origins and classes – Learn about Champion drop rates and their Classes and Origins.

How to play TFT – The basics of how to play TFT and an explanation of the user interface.

TFT gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in TFT.

TFT beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.

TFT patch notes [9.20] – Get info on the latest updates to TFT.