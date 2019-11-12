The Outer Worlds mods & Workbench guide - how to repair, tinker, install mods, and use the Workbench

The Workbench in The Outer Worlds, among many other useful things, gives you the ability to apply all sorts of powerful mods to your weapons and armor. This alone makes the Workbench one of the greatest tools available to you, and the best part is that you can find at least one in pretty much every region of the game, including your own ship, the Unreliable.

Our The Outer Worlds Mods & Workbench guide will ensure that you know exactly how to use this powerful piece of tech! We’ll go over tinkering to improve weapons and armour, adding mods to weapons, repairing damaged equipment, and more.

The Outer Worlds Mods & Workbench guide



Guide by Ollie Toms, mods list by Dave Irwin

The Outer Worlds Mods & Workbench overview

The Workbench in The Outer Worlds is used for multiple tasks, all of which involve maintaining and upgrading your weapons and armor. Below are the key functions of a Workbench in this regard:

Modify – you can choose to modify an existing weapon or piece of armor as long as you have a suitable modification to add to it. You can see a full list of all your mods in the fourth tab of your inventory.

– you can choose to modify an existing weapon or piece of armor as long as you have a suitable modification to add to it. You can see a full list of all your mods in the fourth tab of your inventory. Tinker – you can spend Bits (the main currency of The Outer Worlds) to improve the level of a piece of equipment, increasing its effectiveness.

– you can spend Bits (the main currency of The Outer Worlds) to improve the level of a piece of equipment, increasing its effectiveness. Repair – You can repair damaged weapons and armor, bringing its durability (and therefore its effectiveness) back up to 100% – provided you have the Parts.

– You can repair damaged weapons and armor, bringing its durability (and therefore its effectiveness) back up to 100% – provided you have the Parts. Break Down – You can use the Workbench to break down weapons or armor into Weapon Parts and Armor Parts, just as you can do from your inventory.

Now let’s take a closer look at the primary functions of the Workbench in The Outer Worlds, and how to use each one properly and to full effect.

How to install mods – modify using the Workbench

One of the most important aspects of using the Workbench to upgrade your equipment is using the Modify function to attach mods such as scopes and magazines to your weaponry, or to your armor. To do this, interact with a Workbench, then navigate to the “Modify” option, select a viable weapon or piece of armor, and select “Install Mod”. You’ll then be presented with a screen that allows you to choose between the available mods to attach to different parts of your chosen equipment.

Most equipment will have two or three slots where mods can be installed, and each mod will only accept installation into a particular slot type. For example, you can’t add a Magazine mod to the Barrel slot of your weapon. You can switch between the available slots in your equipment by selecting the icons displayed under “Workbench Modifications”.

Choosing the right mods for the right equipment is very important for maximising the potential of your gear. For example, a mod that reduces recoil might not matter too much on a bolt-action rifle, but it will be much more beneficial on an Assault Rifle or LMG.

Another very important aspect of installing mods onto weapons, in particular, is that you can install certain Magazine mods to change the Damage Type of your weapon, making it more useful against certain enemy types. For full details on Damage Types, check out our The Outer Worlds Weapons guide.

And finally – there’s a semi-permanence to installing a mod in a piece of equipment. You can replace it with another viable mod if you wish, but the previously installed mod will be destroyed. So make sure you’re installing the right mod on the right piece of gear!

The Outer Worlds mods list

Now you know all about the mods, here are all the mods you can find in The Outer Worlds. They’re separated into three different categories: Ranged, Melee, and Armor.

Ranged weapon mods

Weapon mod name Type of mod Effects of mod when equipped Exact-O-Sight Sight Post Armor damage dealt increased by 15%. Extend-O-Sight Sight Change scope to Extend-O-Sight.

Weapon Range increased by 25%. FunTimes Barrel Barrel Critical Damage increased by 25%. Gyro Sight Sight Ranged weapon spread reduced by 20%. Mag-2-Melt Magazine Change damage type to Corrosion. Mag-2-Power Magazine Change damage type to Plasma. Mag-2-Ray Magazine Change damage type to N-ray.

Reduce damage dealt by 50%. Mag-2-Zap Magazine Change damage type to Shock. Mag-Num Magazine Magazine size increased by 50% SpeedyMate Barrel Barrel Rate of fire increased by 15% Super Scoper 2000 Sight Change scope to 6x scope. Sure N' Straight Barrel Ranged weapon spread reduced by 25%.

Ranged weapon sway reduced by 80%. Whisper Quiet Muzzler Barrel Firing Noise reduced by 66.6%

Melee weapon mods

Weapon mod name Type of mod Effects of mod when equipped Mr. Acid Attack Change damage type to Corrosion. Mr. N Attack Change damage type to N-ray. Mr. Ouch Attack Increase Power Attack damage by 20%. Mr. Power Attack Change damage type to Plasma. Mr. Zap Attack Change damage type to Shock. SpeedGrip Magazine Melee weapon attack speed increased by 15%. SureGrip Magazine Melee weapon durability increased by 25%.

Armor mods

Weapon mod name Type of mod Effects of mod when equipped Anodized Armoring Corrosion armor rating increased by 5. Backpack Utility Carrying Capacity increased by 20kg. Chrono-Field Aggregator Gadget Restores some TTD meter when you land a critical hit. Electro-charged surface Gadget Shocks enemies that strike you in melee range. Geographic Scanner Utility Interactable highlight range increased by 5 metres. Grounded Armoring Shock armor rating increased by 10. Hunter Kit Skill kit Ranged weapon skills increased by 5. Insulated Armoring Plasma armor rating increased by 5. Laminated Armoring N-Ray armor rating increased by 5. Leaper Injectors Utility Dodge distance increased by 30%. Nightingale Step Utility Volume of footsteps reduced by 25%.

Radius of footstep sound reduced by 25%. Reactive Kinematic Gadget Gives you a shield projector. Silver Tongue Kit Skill kit Dialog skills increased by 5.

Leadership skills increased by 10. Skeletar-Muscular-Adreno-Stimulator Gadget Increases movement speed while TTD is activated. Tech Kit Skill kit Tech skills increased by 5. Thug Kit Skill kit Melee weapon skills increased by 5.

Defence skills increased by 10. Toughened Armoring Physical armor rating increased by 3.

Repair items using The Outer Worlds Workbench

Another very important aspect of maintaining your equipment which the Workbench can help accommodate is the repairing of damaged weaponry and armor. Each weapon or piece of armor you use has a durability meter which gradually depletes when used. As it depletes, the equipment’s effectiveness is reduced. For weapons, this means lower damage; for armor, this means a lower armor rating.

Using a Workbench, you can repair damaged items, bringing their durability back up to 100% – in exchange for Weapon Parts and Armor Parts. These Parts can be acquired by Breaking Down unwanted weaponry and armor (another function of the Workbench). But it’s important to note that as long as you’ve got an Engineering Skill of at least 20, you’ll be able to do both these things (repairing and breaking down) from your inventory, and will not have need of a Workbench to do this.

Tinker equipment – how to improve weapons and armor

The last (and possibly most important) function of the Workbench is to allow players to “Tinker” with existing weapons or armor by using the “Tinker” option at the top, and selecting the item you wish to improve. Tinkering a piece of equipment will increase its level, improving its damage (if it’s a weapon) or its armor rating (if it’s a piece of armor).

Doing this costs Bits, and the cost will increase exponentially the more times you tinker a single piece of gear. It’s also important to note that you cannot increase an item’s level more than 5 levels beyond your current character level. So if you’re at level 15, the highest you can tinker a weapon up to is level 20.

Despite this, tinkering is amazingly useful for making sure your weapons and armor develop and improve along with you; and it allows you to stick to a specific weapon or piece of armor that you like, rather than being forced to leave it behind as other less interesting items outstrip it in terms of effectiveness.

Just make sure you have the Bits.

That’s everything that the Workbench in The Outer Worlds enables you to do, and all of the mods you’ll be able to attach to your various weapons and armor; hopefully you have emerged with a greater understanding of just how instrumental the Workbench can be in equipping you with the right tools for the job, and making sure your equipment never lets you down during your adventures across Halcyon and beyond.