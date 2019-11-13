The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Stardew Valley's massive free update 1.4 finally arrives in 2 weeks

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

13th November 2019 / 12:16PM

Stardew Valley is about to reap a bountiful harvest. It’s been a long dry spell for farmers across the valley, but creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone’s massive update 1.4 is just about ready for market. From fishponds to finance everything in between, nary a grain of corn will be overlooked when Stardew’s big free update lands on November 26th.

It’s about time, too. In the time we’ve been teasing out details of Stardew’s next update, you could’ve gone and started a farm for real, brought a crop to harvest, and gone utterly bankrupt. I hear agriculture isn’t in a great state right now.

But even with less than a fortnight to go, Barone’s blog post last night included details on yet more additions in the “everything” update. The post elaborates on previously-mentioned plans to spark some magic back into marriage, revealing that each spouse will get a new unique 14-heart event after wedlock.

Barone’s goal is to tidy up areas like this, bits of the game he felt to be somewhat lacking. He promises plenty more “end-game stuff”, but won’t tell us for fear of spoiling the experience. We do already know that fishponds and individual multiplayer bank accounts are on their way, alongside a big new four-player map.

Another nifty new addition revealed this week: There’ll soon be a hotkey for photographing your entire farm, giving you a complete picture of your agricultural empire.

He’s been calling it the “everything” update for good reason. Besides all the fancy new farming equipment, 1.4 is arriving with a complete quality-of-life overhaul. Barone – and his contributors on this month’s update – want to bring “a whole new level of polish” to Stardew Valley.

“I’ve been unofficially calling 1.4 the ‘everything’ update because it touches pretty much every aspect of the game in some way or another. One of my major goals was to add in a lot of ‘quality of life’ features that make the game more convenient and effortless to play.

“There are some really simple things that were missing from the game that really improve the experience, like being able to press Tab on PC to switch from one row of your inventory to the next, or to be able to hover over an item and get an indication as to whether it’s required for any of the community center bundles or not.”

Will it pay off? Check back in on November 26th to find out.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stardew Valley

Better than Harvest Moon?

95

Games like Minecraft - 16 best games like Minecraft from the past ten years

A plethora of games to scratch that same Minecraft itch

11

Forget fishponds: Stardew Valley's next update has "everything"

24

Steam Remote Play now has default finger layouts for its most played games

11

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Unknown Pleasures: The only games we cover

It's all downhill

1

Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remasters coming in January

3

Teamfight Tactics patch notes [9.22]

Mercy's Recall Challenge gives the Overwatch medic a more practical set of scrubs

3