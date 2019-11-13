Teamfight Tactics - best TFT set 2 comps [9.22]

A new season in Teamfight Tactics means that we’ve somehow got a whole bunch of brand new champions and items. Putting them all together in one coherent TFT comp might be a little trickier as you’ve now got to contend with elements, as well as the fact that everything is new again. So with the new beginning, we thought we’d once again bring you the TFT best comps list for the current patch – 9.22.

TFT set 2 comps [9.22] guide

This TFT comps guide will have a list of the best comps in the current meta for the game, as of patch 9.22.

TFT set 2 comps [9.22] guide contents

Set 2 comps TFT [9.22]

To have the most success in TFT’s set 2, you’ll need teams that have a great amount of synergy, the optimal items equipped, and decent skills that support the rest of your champions. It seems that certainly, for the time being, there are certain combinations of Origins and Classes that work very well together.

Shadow Summoners comp TFT

One of the breakout TFT set 2 comps as been the Shadow Summoners. With this comp, you’ll likely have a tough time getting all of the pieces, as there are several expensive champions to build to star rank 2. However, if you’re able to pull this off, it’s quite hard to stop, particularly with a fully decked out Malzahar.

Champions: Second Row: Yasuo, Master Yi, Yorick, Scion Back Row: Malzahar, Zed, Janna, Kindred

Items for carries: Master Yi: Deathblade, Dragon’s Claw Kindred: Seraph’s Embrace Malzahar: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Seraph’s Embrace, Morellonomicon

Shadow Summoner gameplan: When to create – Early synergy with Shadow and Summoners, as well as decent luck with Seraph’s Embrace. Mid-game – Malzahar should be the champion to concentrate on getting the items for. Master Yi and Zed will round out the comp. Top Tip – Make sure to space out your champions as much as you can on the front row.



Poison Glacial comp TFT

In this Poison Glacial TFT comp, there are some champions that you can just leave to their own devices, but it’s heavily reliant on Olaf and Twitch getting the right items. The rest of the champions are there to act as trait synergy, and a buffer for your main DPS dealers to get going.

Champions: First Row: Braum (middle) Second Row: Singed Third Row: Volibear, Olaf, Twitch, Ezreal, Dr Mundo, Warwick

Items for carries: Olaf: Hush, Bloodthirster Twitch: Red Buff, Frozen Mallet, Runaan’s Hurricane Singed: Morellonomicon

Poison Glacial gameplan: When to create – A decent amount of glacials, particularly if you get Warwick and Volibear. Mid-game – Have a proxy unit that shares synergy hold onto items that Twitch would equip. Then as soon as you get Twitch, sell that champion and slap the items onto him. Top Tip – Play around with Singed’s position as the trajectory he moves in is dependent on where you put him.



Light Summoners comp TFT

This is not the same as the first comp at all. The Light Summoners TFT comp features mostly different champions and uses both Vayne and Zed as hyper carries.

Champions: First Row: Jax, Yorick, Nasus Second Row: Aatrox (position on the opposite end with the gap in the formation caused by the first row) Third Row: Azir, Vayne, Sivir Fourth Row: Zed

Items for carries: Vayne: Runaan’s Hurricane, Giant Slayer, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Zed: Guardian Angel, Redemption, Talisman of Light Sivir: Red Buff

Light Summoners gameplan: When to create – Getting Knights and Imperials early on and an early Bloodthirster/Rageblade. Mid-game – Vayne absolutely needs her items, but don’t neglect your tanks up at the front. Aatrox can definitely help out with his high damage ability. Top Tip – Have a proxy champion act as Zed’s item carrier so you can get the relevant item bonuses off early. Since Zed is Tier 5, this requires patience and good luck.



Glacial Berserker comp TFT

A fun comp to build next, though it does take a lot of items to get going. The Glacial Berserker build, when it gets going, can be one of the more tricky TFT comps to deal with, thanks to just how much Glacial effects are flying across the screen onto the enemy team. It has two champions that it depends on to deal most of the damage however.

Champions: Second Row: Warwick Third Row: Ornn, Braum Fourth Row: Volibear, Ezreal, Kindred, Olaf, Scion,

Items for carries: Olaf: Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Sword Breaker, Deathblade Kindred: Ionic Spark, Rapid Firecannon, Bloodthirster Scion: Thornmail, Frozen Mallet

Glacial Berserker gameplan: When to create – This one needs a lot of specific items to work, so if you have three items for either Olaf or Kindred, you’re good to go. Mid-game – Glacial bonuses are key to victory here and getting the Frozen Mallet will set you up for rougher encounters later on. Have a proxy character equip Olaf or Kindred’s items until you get them. Top Tip – Having your champions protect Olaf and Kindred is important, but make sure it’s tankier champions like Volibear and Scion that are right at the edges.



Shadow Blademaster comp TFT

Another decent option for TFT set 2 comps comes from the Shadow Blademasters. This takes fewer items to get going quickly and may just be one of the easier top tier comps to build with the champions on offer. You’ll still be competing for the likes of Kindred and Janna though.

Champions: First Row: Master Yi, Scion (middle of the row) Third Row: Kindred, Janna, Sivir Fourth Row: Malzahar, Kha’Zix

Items for carries: Kindred: Blade of the Ruined King, Seraph’s Embrace Master Yi: Deathblade, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Sivir: Sword Breaker, Runaan’s Hurricane

Shadow Blademaster gameplan: When to create – A decent selection of Shadow champions, as well Mid-game – The difficulty here will be competing for high priority champions like Kindred, Janna, and Sivir. Rolling down for them Top Tip – Rengar is the main champion you’ll want to build up, while Akali is great for late-game synergy. have them at opposite ends of the bottom row where possible.



Teamfight Tactics guide series

We have a whole host of other useful Teamfight Tactics guide pages for your convenience. Why not take a gander?

TFT set 2 guide [9.22] – Overview of TFT and top tips to win you games.

TFT set 2 item cheat sheet [9.22] – All the cheat sheets for TFT items.

TFT tier list 9.21 – The complete champion’s tier list with all the skills and stats.

TFT set 2 traits [9.22] - origins and classes – Learn about Champion drop rates and their Classes and Origins.

How to play TFT Set 2 – The basics of how to play TFT and an explanation of the user interface.

TFT gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in TFT.

TFT beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.

TFT set 2 patch notes [9.22] – Get info on the latest updates to TFT.