Teamfight Tactics patch notes [9.22]

TFT patch 9.16 (14/08/2019)

Hextech – TFT 9.16 patch notes

It looks like we’ll be seeing a big shift with the introduction of a new origin in this new update. Hextech champions are coming to the game and we’ll be seeing four of them.

The 9.15 patch notes included details on new breakpoints for certain classes, this looks to be a new Origin that Riot is introducing to TFT. Given just how crazy items get in TFT, Hextech being able to disable the items will have a massive impact on the game’s meta. Here’s the full breakdown of what Hextech does. This is subject to change as it’s being worked on in the PBE testing for TFT.

Hextech Origin

(2) Throw a bomb at an enemy unit with an item, and disables all items in a [1] hex radius for 8 seconds.

Throw a bomb at an enemy unit with an item, and disables all items in a [1] hex radius for 8 seconds. (4) Throw a bomb at an enemy unit with an item, and disables all items in a [2] hex radius for 8 seconds.

New Champions – TFT 9.16 patch notes

With the new Origin comes four new champions, each one combining the new origin with one of the previously updated classes in the 9.15 patch. Below is a summary of their skills and what classes each new champion will be bringing to TFT. Their stats will be displayed in our TFT tier list 9.21 guide so do make sure you check it out.

Camille

Origin/Class: Hextech/Blademaster

Hextech/Blademaster Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Ability: Camille singles out an enemy, dealing 75 magic damage and rooting them for 4 seconds. Her allies in range will prioritise attacking that enemy.

Ability damage: 200/325/450

Jayce

Origin/Class: Hextech/Shapeshifter

Hextech/Shapeshifter Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Ability: Jayce knocks away an enemy in melee range, dealing damage and stunning them. He then transforms his hammer into a cannon, increasing his attack range and gaining a burst of attack speed.

Ability damage: 200/350/500

Vi

Origin/Class: Hextech/Brawler

Hextech/Brawler Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Ability: Vi charges down the furthest enemy, knocking aside anyone in her way. When she reaches her target, she deals magic damage and knocks them up. Any other enemies knocked aside will take the same damage.

Ability damage: 250/450/650

Jinx

Origin/Class: Hextech/Gunslinger

Hextech/Gunslinger Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Ability: With her ability, Jinx gets excited as she participates in kills, first gaining attack speed and then pulling out her rocket launcher that causes auto-attacks to deal AoE damage.

Rocket damage: 100/225/350 magic damage to every champion in a three hex radius.

Systems – TFT 9.16 patch notes

There are some changes being made under the bonnet in the TFT 9.16 patch notes. Changes to how players are match-made in games, overtime, ranked mode alterations, and player damage tweaks are the main changes featured in this part of the update.

Matchmaking

Improved matchmaking to prevent “streaky scenarios where you would face the same player (or ghost army) two or more times in a row.” This should now be incredibly rare.

URF Overtime mode

URF Overtime is new to the TFT 9.16 patch and will begin at 30 seconds into every battle. This means that all champions are sped up fr 15 seconds, along with other changes. This should make things quicker and more tense for players, but if we had one criticism, it would be that you can’t possibly add 30% more affection towards maritime mammals on top of infinity percent!

URF Overtime stats

30 seconds into every battle the URF Overtime bonus will activate.

300% Attack Speed

200% Ability Damage

66% reduced Crowd Control duration

66% Healing Reduction

30% increased affection towards maritime mammals.

Ranked changes

There have also been some alterations and fixes to how ranked mode works in the TFT 9.16 patch.

As intended, everyone will now be demoted if you lose LP in any game you start at 0LP.

For Grandmaster and Challenger players, if you’re demoted you will now skip Master and go directly to Diamond 1.

Adjustments made to LP gains and losses underneath the hood for extreme edge cases. For the most part, you will not see or feel any changes based on this optimisation.

Player damage

Some changes made in 9.15 to how much player damage is dealt, but these led to games going longer than expected. Riot have now overhauled how much base damage is dealt by scaling it in stages with the TFT 9.16 patch. This makes it simpler to understand and should still be underneath the rather high damage dealt to players at the launch of TFT.

Base damage per stage

Stage 1-2 – 1 damage

1 damage Stage 3-4 – 2 damage

2 damage Stage 5 – 3 damage

3 damage Stage 6 – 4 damage

4 damage Stage 7+ – 5 damage

Traits – TFT 9.16 patch notes

We had hints about Traits changes in the leadup to the TFT 9.16 patch notes being released, but the changes seem to be more wide-reaching than initially thought. In addition to the Demon rework and the Wild buff we knew about, Brawlers and Sorcerers are getting a nerf, while Ninjas and Nobles are getting a buff to their key characteristics.

Please note that Nobles got a hot fix to revert the changes made in the TFT 9.16 patch notes to the pre-patch levels.

If you’d like to learn more about how the traits have changed, head to our TFT set 2 traits [9.22] - origins and classes guide.

Brawler

Bonus health – 300/700/1200 ⇒ 300/600/1000

Demon

New ability – Basic attacks from Demons have a 40% chance to burn 20 of the enemy’s mana and gain some mana [2] 15 mana gained [4] 30 mana gained [6] 45 mana gained

Basic attacks from Demons have a 40% chance to burn 20 of the enemy’s mana and gain some mana

Ninja

Bonus attack damage and ability power – 40/60 ⇒ 50/70

Noble

Bonus Armor and Magic Resist – 60 ⇒ 75

(This was later reverted in a hot fix later that week, so from 75 ⇒ 60)

Sorcerer

Bonus ability power – 45%/100% ⇒ 40%/100%

Wild

Attack speed gain – 10% per stack ⇒ 12% per stack.

Champions – TFT 9.16 patch notes

Here are the bulk of the changes in the TFT 9.16 patch notes. A lot of champions have seen tweaks, mostly to do with when abilities are used so that they don’t end up attacking champions that are no longer alive.

Particular highlights include Akali finally getting a buff for a change, while Cho’Gath finally gets that much-needed ability damage nerf. Karthus is also getting a bit of a nerf because his overall casting cost is increased, even if he does get a head start, while Miss Fortune should now last long enough to use her spread shot.

Oh and Elise is getting another buff to her health and spiders, but whether or not this would affect her standing is yet to be seen. The full changes can be found in our TFT tier list 9.21 guide.

Elise

Health – 450 ⇒ 500

450 ⇒ 500 Spiderling Attack Speed – 0.6 ⇒ 0.7

Kha’Zix

Non-Isolated damage – 150/300/450 ⇒ 150/250/350

Mordekaiser

No longer casts his ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.

Nidalee

Now always heals two units when she transforms. Previously she would only heal herself if she had the lowest health on your team.

Vayne

Attack Speed – 0.75 ⇒ 0.7

0.75 ⇒ 0.7 Ability Damage (% of Max Health) – 8%/10%/12% ⇒ 8%/12%/16%

Braum

Health – 750 ⇒ 650

Lissandra

Total Mana (the mana required to cast her ability) – 150 ⇒ 125

Lulu

Ability Health – 300/475/650 ⇒ 300/400/500

Zed

Health – 500 ⇒ 550

500 ⇒ 550 Attack Speed – 0.65 ⇒ 0.7

0.65 ⇒ 0.7 Ability Damage – 200/300/400 ⇒ 200/350/500

Aatrox

No longer casts his ability if there are no enemies in range at the start of the cast time.

Evelynn

Now prioritises her current target with her ability

Katarina

Attack Damage – 50 ⇒ 65

Kennen

Shyvana

Leap AI improved to better kite away from her target.

Akali

Attack Damage – 70 ⇒ 80

Brand

Ability Damage – 200/375/550 ⇒ 250/450/650

200/375/550 ⇒ 250/450/650 Starting and Total Mana – 0/125 ⇒ 50/150

Cho’Gath

Ability Damage – 250/500/750 ⇒ 175/350/525

Karthus

Starting and Total Mana – 0/85 ⇒ 40/125

Kayle

Attack Speed – 1.1 ⇒ 1.0

Miss Fortune

Health – 650 ⇒ 700

650 ⇒ 700 Total Mana – 100 ⇒ 75

Items – TFT patch 9.16 patch notes

Many items are also seeing some rather big changes within the TFT 9.16 patch notes. Hush is being reworked to help make the ability make a little more sense, while the likes of Ionic Spark and Statikk Shiv are getting much-needed nerfs as they’ve dominated the meta for a few weeks now. Guardian Angel has also seen a large health restoration drop, while Redemption a large increase.

Red Buff and Morellononicon also had their damage dealt over a longer duration but is still a similar amount of damage to what was there before. They were doing a lot of damage, so it will drop a bit in the rankings as of this change.

There will also be rare occasions where a fully completed item drops instead of the two components needed to make it. This should make things easier for more casual players, while at the same time delay the construction of items for more experienced ones by giving them a random combined item instead. We will be updating our cheat sheets accordingly, but you can find those in our TFT set 2 item cheat sheet [9.22] guide.

Hush

New ability – A 33% chance on hit to prevent the enemy champion from gaining mana for four seconds. This is called “Mana Lock”.

Infinity Edge

Critical Strike Damage – 150% ⇒ 200%

Ionic Spark

Damage – 150 ⇒ 125. Now properly stacks.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield Duration – 4 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds

Morellonomicon

Burn Damage – 20% max health over 5 seconds ⇒ 20% max health over 10 seconds

Red Buff

Burn Damage – 13% max health over 5 seconds ⇒ 20% max health over 10 seconds

Redemption

Heal – 1000 health ⇒ 1500 health

Statikk Shiv

Damage and Bounces – 4 bounces, 90 damage per bounce ⇒ 3 bounces, 100 damage per bounce

Warmog’s Armor

Heal – Now heals a maximum of 400 health per tick. This mostly nerfs its effect on PVE dragons.

Guardian Angel

Tooltip updated to reflect functionality (does not interrupt abilities or remove positive buffs). It now properly removes Grievous Wounds and resurrects properly.

Health gained on resurrection – 800 ⇒ 500

New drop mechanic

In rare instances, it’s now possible to drop a full completed item instead of the two components separately.

Bugfixes – TFT patch 9.16 patch notes

Finally, here are some bug fixes. Most notably, Graves has now been fixed so that the Rapidfire Cannon now works properly, while Blitzcrank will now target someone else if he can’t use his ability on the first target, rather than give up and just start punching things. Finally, the other units generated by Elise and Elementalists will now be targetable to many abilities and items they weren’t able to be previously.

Spiderlings and Golem can now properly be the target of Frozen Heart, Kindred, Swain, Karthus, Shen, and Veigar.

Graves now properly gains range with Rapidfire Cannon.

Frozen Heart no longer applies too many slows when stacked.

Fixed some item slots not showing up or being in weird spots.

Fixed Win/Lose streak gold being granted after PvE Rounds instead of after the PvP Round that happened before (streak gold should be granted at the end of all PvP rounds and no PvE rounds).

Fixed Little Legends having collision after dying (and subsequently body blocking players in the shared roulette).

Fixed Blitzcrank attempting (and failing) at targeting untargetable enemies, and therefore not casting.

