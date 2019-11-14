The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Halo: Reach kicks off PC Halo rereleases in December

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th November 2019 / 11:04PM

The revamped PC rereleases of Bungie’s classic console shooter series Halo will kick off with Halo: Reach on December 3rd, Microsoft announced today. Reach was the fifth Halo FPS to be released but will be the first to come from The Master Chief Collection cos it’s a prequel to the lot. Have a gander in the new trailer before.

Reach is the first and only Halo game I’ve played. I remember being quite put off from the start by the soundtrack, environment, and NPCs trying so hard to build tension for the reveal of… wee fat alien idiots who were as likely to cower in a corner as shoot me. But Reach was also the first FPS I played on a modern dual-stick controller and I was probably being dismissive to cover for the insecure frustration I felt being such a fumbling idiot. I’m quite keen to see what I’ll make of it now, especially given how much chuffing Destiny I play.

Halo: Reach is coming to Steam and the Microsoft Store on December 3rd, priced at £7/€10/$10. This is also the first instalment of the PC release of The Master Chief Collection, which for £30/€40/$40 will roll out a load more Halos over the next year or so. After Reach will come Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, followed by Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, then Halo 3: ODST (the one with Nathan Fillion and other noughties sci-fi folks), and finally Halo 4 (the first not made by Bungie) some time in 2020. Both Reach and the full Collection will also be covered by the Xbox Game Pass.

Curiously, Microsoft have said they have no plans to bring the full Halo 5 to PC (despite what a leak/mistake suggested), even though we will be getting its upcoming sequel, Halo Infinite. It’d be baffling if they skipped it so I assume this remains some daft marketing ploy.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has low specs and a high map count

9

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is going to be a very PC game

36

Halo fan-remake mod SPV3 re-launches with six more missions

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Last Stop is the new game from the makers of Virginia

Age Of Empires 4 trailer shows off its medieval setting

1

Wasteland 3 coming in May with a robotic Ronald Reagan

7

Life Is Strange studio announce Tell Me Why

7