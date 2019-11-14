Halo: Reach kicks off PC Halo rereleases in December

The revamped PC rereleases of Bungie’s classic console shooter series Halo will kick off with Halo: Reach on December 3rd, Microsoft announced today. Reach was the fifth Halo FPS to be released but will be the first to come from The Master Chief Collection cos it’s a prequel to the lot. Have a gander in the new trailer before.

Reach is the first and only Halo game I’ve played. I remember being quite put off from the start by the soundtrack, environment, and NPCs trying so hard to build tension for the reveal of… wee fat alien idiots who were as likely to cower in a corner as shoot me. But Reach was also the first FPS I played on a modern dual-stick controller and I was probably being dismissive to cover for the insecure frustration I felt being such a fumbling idiot. I’m quite keen to see what I’ll make of it now, especially given how much chuffing Destiny I play.

Halo: Reach is coming to Steam and the Microsoft Store on December 3rd, priced at £7/€10/$10. This is also the first instalment of the PC release of The Master Chief Collection, which for £30/€40/$40 will roll out a load more Halos over the next year or so. After Reach will come Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, followed by Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, then Halo 3: ODST (the one with Nathan Fillion and other noughties sci-fi folks), and finally Halo 4 (the first not made by Bungie) some time in 2020. Both Reach and the full Collection will also be covered by the Xbox Game Pass.

Curiously, Microsoft have said they have no plans to bring the full Halo 5 to PC (despite what a leak/mistake suggested), even though we will be getting its upcoming sequel, Halo Infinite. It’d be baffling if they skipped it so I assume this remains some daft marketing ploy.