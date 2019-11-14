The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Legends Of Runeterra's second preview patch sets off on an Expedition today

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

14th November 2019 / 1:22PM

Did you miss it? Legends Of Runeterra, a League Of Legends CCG spin-off, debuted last month by briefly opening up access to a lucky few. Runeterra won’t start its proper closed beta in earnest until early 2020, but you’ve got one more chance to try your hand before Riot’s card-shuffler enters hibernation. Runeterra’s next preview patch kicks off today at 4 pm UK time, introducing new drafting mode Expeditions.

If you’re familiar with drafting modes like Hearthstone‘s Arena, you know what to expect. Pick your champs, draft a deck, then see how far it’ll take you in a multiplayer gauntlet.

Expeditions mix things up with one key twist. That initial selection isn’t the be-all and end-all of your draft. Each victory is a chance to pick up more cards – and eventually, more champions – for your deck.

On occasion, you’ll even get to trade out old cards for new. A nice chance to dump a rubbish early pick, or pull up a real gem. It’s a neat spin on drafting, letting you plug holes and mould a deck into an absolute powerhouse as you rack up the wins.

I do wonder if it means folks just starting out will be pitted against seasoned expeditionaries five or six games in. Given drafts can eventually break well beyond the usual restrictions for Runeterra decks, facing off against one with your freshly-picked hand would be a bit naff.

For the first six games of your Expedition, you’ve just got to avoid losing two games in a row. But on that seventh battle, it’s all-or-nothing. Lose, and you’re back to square one with a fresh deck. You get two attempts – “Trials” – with each draft, and the better performance determines final rewards. Champions, cards and currency are up for grabs if you play your cards right (hah).

I’m particularly keen on the way drafting alternates between synergies and wildcards, always pointing you towards what’ll make a good deck. Building CCG decks can be a bit nightmarish for newcomers – any help in that department’s a thumbs up from me.

You can pre-register for this preview patch and next year’s beta over on the Legends Of Runeterra site. Players who get in before the preview patch ends on November 19th should find an expedition token and 8000 shards to get stuck right in.

More deets on Expeditions, as well as the rest of this week’s preview patch, can be found over in this update FAQ.

If you’re not keen on card games, Riot’s still got you covered. The MOBA makers have only gone and announced a squillion new games in every genre from a fighting game to an FPS.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Legends of Runeterra - best decks in the current meta

A spicy combination

Legends of Runeterra guide - how to get into the beta

Legends of Runeterra regions - what each region is

Legends of Runeterra champions - cards stats and abilities explained

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC settings guide: How to get the best performance

All aboard the rootin' tootin' frame rate machine

33

Rune 2 publishers surprised by Human Head's closure, vow to continue support

5

Teamfight Tactics - best TFT set 2 comps [9.22]

Epic have launched a whole new game, Battle Breakers

5