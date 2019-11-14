Life Is Strange studio announce Tell Me Why

Dontnod Entertainment today announced their next teen story ’em up, named Tell Me Why. It’ll see two twins trying to unravel grim mysteries of their childhood, a problem compounded by Tyler and Alyson Ronan having different memories of the events. Sticking to Dontnod’s beloved northwest America, this time it’s pushing into small-town Alaska, and mate I’m well up for whale-watching. Have a peek in the announcement trailer below.

Love that big splasher.

“The core mechanic of the game is the special bond Tyler and Alyson share and is also a theme strongly anchored into the Dontnod storytelling approach,” game director Florent Guillaume explained in today’s announcement. “Over the course of the story, players will explore the identical twins’ different memories of key events and choose which memory to believe. Ultimately, the choices players make determine the strength of the twins’ bond—and the future course of their lives.”

Both Tyler and Alyson will be playable characters. Dontnod note that they’ve been working with LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD to shape Tyler, who is trans, “as an authentic representation of the trans experience, as well as a genuine, multidimensional character.”

Tell Me Why is coming across three episodes in summer 2020 to Steam, Windows 10, and Xbox Game Pass. The episodic release of Life Is Strange 2 has ended up delayed and stretched but Dontnod swear blind this won’t happen with Tell Me Why, saying all three episodes will be released next summer. For now, you can see more on the game’s site.

Don’t confuse Tell Me Why, Dontnod’s upcoming game about twins solving mysteries, with Twin Mirror, Dontnod’s upcoming game about a fella solving mysteries with his imaginary twin. What kind of a fool would mix up those two?