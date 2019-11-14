The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Toy train builder Tracks comes chugging out of early access today

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

14th November 2019 / 8:05PM

After two years ferrying tiny passengers around in early access, Tracks – The Family Friendly Open World Train Set Game (to use its full name) left pre-release station earlier today. Forget you’re well into adulthood for a moment and settle down on the digital carpet, tip open the toybox, and indulge in a long-forgotten nostalgia while you put together a fun-sized wooden village. Isn’t that nice?

It looks absolutely lovely, dunnit? Tracks is built around creating dioramas. Not the sort of meticulous recreation of the English countryside your rich uncle has tidied away in the basement. Rather, it’s a childhood toybox gone wild, filled with simple wooden trains, tracks, towers and such.

That trailer is packed with more naturalist creations – building convincing little villages on verdant green fields. Rubbish, I say! Tracks provides a living room map, and I expect you to use it. Where’s the fun if you’re not risking losing villagers down the back of the sofa?

In the two years since we last looked at Tracks, that toybox has exploded. There’s a trove of new buildings, foliage and various doodads, while tracks can now feature boosters, bells and the like. You can likewise tweak the environment further, adding foggy atmospherics and altering the terrain.

Besides crafting a wooden wonderland, you can also hop into the driver’s seat and ferry passengers through town yourself. There’s a light game side there, where you’ll need to built a route from one stop to the next, but it’s all quite relaxed. Not nearly as stressful as Mini Metro’s transit juggling antic, I’d reckon.

Tracks is available now on Steam and Itch for £15/€17/$20.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Frequent news rascal and giant robot enthusiast.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Tracks - The Train Set Game departs early access in September

7

Tracks - The Train Set Game challenges you to pick up tiny wooden commuters from your furniture

12

Choo choo! Toy train builder Tracks chugging into early access in September

5

Free Loaders: Rebuild your childhood with Tracks

The best free games of the week

17

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Last Stop is the new game from the makers of Virginia

Halo: Reach kicks off PC Halo rereleases in December

2

Age Of Empires 4 trailer shows off its medieval setting

1

Wasteland 3 coming in May with a robotic Ronald Reagan

7