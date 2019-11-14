The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Wasteland 3 coming in May with a robotic Ronald Reagan

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th November 2019 / 9:59PM

I thought the post-apocalyptic horrors of Wasteland 3 couldn’t surprise me but goodness me, I’m chilled to the core. I’ve seen all the usual torments–nuclear winter, cannibalism, slavery, torture, famine–but I was not prepared for the sight of a giant robotic Ronald Reagan. My god, what have we done? We must change our ways before it’s too late. We can’t let this vision become reality. The vision’s coming up fast too, with InXile today announcing a launch date of May 19th, 2020.

The ‘moody pop cover versions in trailers’ craze has reached Genesis, I see.

Once again a lone Ranger to reestablish civil society in the post-apocalyptic wastes (of Colorado, this time), bashing warlords and tyrants with chat and turn-based combat. See our dearly departed Adam’s Wasteland 2 for a sense of how InXile’s revival of the pre-Fallout RPG has shook out so far. Like that, this one was given a good jolt of initial crowdfunding cash.

Wasteland 3 is due May 19th on Steam, the Windows 10 Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Actually, now I think about it, the video going with the original version of Land Of Confusion has an even more horrifying vision of Ronald Reagan:

I thought we had time to change the future and save ourselves but it’s already too late. We’ve already had Ronald Reagan, what puppet or automaton could be worse? I’ll not be sleeping tonight.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Chill with Wasteland 3's new, snow-caked trailer

16

Snowy Wasteland 3 Launches Crowdfunding On Fig

93

Psychonauts 2 Backers Can Be Investors, Says Regulator

37

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Last Stop is the new game from the makers of Virginia

Halo: Reach kicks off PC Halo rereleases in December

2

Age Of Empires 4 trailer shows off its medieval setting

1

Life Is Strange studio announce Tell Me Why

7